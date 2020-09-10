Pond Creek-Hunter will get to show if it’s rebuilding or reloading when the No. 5-ranked Class B Panthers host No. 3-ranked Buffalo at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers blitzed the Bison, 42-6 last year on their way to the Class C state championship. They rolled up 323 yards rushing and another 152 yards passing. Their defense only broke down once (a 77-yard touchdown pass) in holding Buffalo to 73 yards rushing and 139 passing.
Both teams were off last week.
Pond Creek-Hunter’s scheduled game with Deer Creek-Lamont was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and Buffalo had an open date after shutting out Balko-Forgan, 12-0.
The Panthers were impressive in a 40-14 rout of Sharon-Mutual in their season-opener on Aug. 28.
Pond Creek-Hunter quarterback Corbin Burnham threw for 311 yards, including two touchdown passes apiece to John Theophilus and Zander Clayton. Clayton also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.
The Panther defense forced five turnovers — one interception and four fumble recoveries.
Buffalo is led by quarterback Brenden Bowles and end Levi Kent, a solid two-way player who had 98 tackles last season.
Pond Creek-Hunter leads the 8-man series, 3-2. All five games have been decided by 10 or more points.
In other area games Friday:
11-man
Alva (0-2) at Fairview (1-1) — Both teams try to come back from losses last week — Alva to No. 4-ranked Thomas, 47-26 and Fairview to No. 11 2A Chisholm, 19-8.
Quarterback Brenner Fortune has thrown for two touchdowns and has run for two more for the Yellowjackets. Fairview has given up four running touchdowns and two passing touchdowns this season.
Alva quarterback Kaden Slater hit Gavin Perez and Zayin Tiger for two touchdowns apiece against Thomas last week. The Goldbugs have given up seven running touchdowns and six passing touchdowns this season. Six of those scores were on plays of 40 or more yards.
The Goldbugs have won the last 12 meetings, including a 23-8 decision a year ago. They lead the series, 19-13 since 1982.
Watonga (0-0) at Rush Springs (1-0) — The visiting Eagles are making their season debut after having their first two games against Thomas and Hobart canceled.
The Eagles are led by quarterback Joe Jackson, who rushed for more than 900 yards last season.
Rush Springs beat Cordell, 7-3 in its opening game of the season last week. Zane Harper hit J.T. Crabb on a touchdown pass for Rush Springs’ lone score.
This is the first meeting between the two teams in more than 50 years.
8-man
Beaver (0-2) at Canton (2-0) — Canton is looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2009. The Tigers are coming off a 56-16 win over Geary, the most points Canton has scored in a game since a 64-14 win over Medford in 2013.
Wide receiver Jake Sinclair has caught five touchdown passes, including four from Luke Swartwood. Four of the plays were more than 25 yards.
Zach Bromlow has rushed for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Sinclair last week.
Canton has given up only two touchdowns — both on the ground.
The Dusters have lost to both Turpin, 44-6 and Balko-Forgan, 50-0.
Beaver leads the series, 2-0, having beaten the Tigers, 29-15 and 15-13 in District A-1 play in 2002 and 2003.
Seiling (0-1) at Okeene (0-2) — First 8-man meeting between the two teams, but the two had a longtime rivalry as 11-man opponents.
The Whippets are coming off losses to Canton, 20-0 and Waynoka, 56-32.
Seiling was mercy-ruled by Class B No. 5-ranked Pioneer, 60-12 in its opener two weeks ago. Senior Bryson Gore had a receiving and a rushing touchdown against the Mustangs.
Okeene won the last two meetings (42-7, 2006) and (30-10, 2007). The Whippets lead the series, 19-11 since 1970.
