Timberlake impressed the Associated Press voting panel in a 54-48 shootout over Covington-Douglas last week.
The Tigers, who had three first place votes out of 10, in being the preseason No. 1 pick in Class C, were a unanimous selection this week.
Timberlake showed a balanced attack with quarterback Ethan Jenlink throwing for 144 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown strike to Merric Judd. The Tigers had another 241 yards on the ground with J.J. Pippin scoring twice with Jenlink and Carter Sands also each scoring.
Dylan Schlup returned two interceptions for touchdowns
Timberlake gave up 389 yards passing but intercepted three passes.
Ringwood, after three straight playoff appearances, is in a rebuilding campaign.
The Red Devil roster has no seniors, five juniors, seven sophomores and 11 freshmen, but fourth-year coach James Worley sees the progress as reloading instead of rebuilding.
Ringwood’s freshmen went undefeated the last two years in middle school and are known for their togetherness.
“They know how to win,’’ Worley said. “They have won in every sport — baseball, basketball and football. This group just needs time and experience to build and to grow into a good team together.’
Freshman quarterback Jaxon Meyer is showing promise, Worley said.
I really like the game of Jaxon Meyer,’’ Worley said. “He’s going to be a very valuable player as he gains experience. We’re working a lot on the short passing game and the spread game. He reads defenses very well.’’
Timberlake is looking to avenge back-to-back losses to the Red Devils, who won 22-14 last season and 44-14 in 2018. The Tigers lead the series, 15-6.
In other games Friday:
Alva (0-1) at Thomas (0-0) — The Goldbugs try to bounce back from last week’s 54-6 loss to Kingfisher. Alva was held to 12 yards rushing and 137 yards in the air. Dalen Malone scored the only touchdown on a one-yard run. Thomas, 9-4 last season, is ranked No. 4 in Class A. The Terriers won last year’s game, 33-26 and lead the series, 5-3 since 2012.
Hennessey (0-1) at Hinton (0-0) — The Eagles are trying to break a 12-game losing streak. Hennessey lost to Crescent, 13-7 in its season opener last week. Andres Gonzales scored the game’s lone touchdown on a 46-yard fumble recovery. First game between the two teams since 2007. Hennessey leads the series 5-3, having won the last three meetings, including a 34-13 decision in 2007.
Weatherford (0-0) at Kingfisher (1-0) — Weatherford is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A after reaching the state finals a year ago. Kingfisher is No. 10 in Class 3A after trouncing Alva 54-6 in its season opener. Cade Stephenson had two touchdown catches and a pair of rushing TDs. Quarterback Jax Sternberger threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tate Taylor and scored runs of one and 14 yards. Kingfisher held Alva to 12 yards rushing. First meeting between the two teams since 1991. Weatherford leads the series 6-5 since 1974. They have won the last six meetings, including a 48-0 shutout in 1991. Kingfisher’s last win was a 13-0 shutout in 1985.
Canton (1-0) at Geary (0-0) — Canton shut out Okeene, 20-0 last week. Luke Swartwood had touchdown passes of 15 and 57 yards to Jake Sinclair. Seth Bromlow scored on a one-yard run. Canton has won the last two meetings, including 36-22 last season. The Tigers lead the series 20-16 since 1970.
Okeene (0-1) at Waynoka (1-0) — First ever 8-man game between the two schools and the first in more than 50 years. Waynoka retained its No. 5 ranking with a 38-8 win over Waukomis last week behind Casen Olson, who threw touchdown passes of 22 and 30 yards to Jace Dunn and added a 54-yard scoring run. Okeene was shut out by Canton, 20-0 last week.
Sharon-Mutual (0-1) at Cherokee (1-0) — The homestanding Chiefs jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in the Class C rankings after a 28-20 win over previous No. 3-ranked Laverne. Quarterback Lake Lyon had a pair of one-yard runs for scores and threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Kolby Roberts. Sharon-Mutual fell to Pond Creek-Hunter, 40-14. The Chiefs lead the series 5-1 and have won the last five meetings, including 52-42 last season.
