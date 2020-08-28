No. 5 Cherokee will be looking for a decade of revenge Friday when the Chiefs host No. 3-ranked Laverne at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Cherokee has lost six straight games to the Tigers since a 26-6 win over Laverne in 2010. The Tigers are 15-2 against the Chiefs since 1982. Laverne won last year's game, 60-34. They have scored 45-plus points in their last six wins over Cherokee.
The Chiefs are led by quarterback Lake Lyon, who had more than 1,000 yards passing and 1,000 rushing in leading Cherokee to a 12-2 season and the state semifinals last season.
“We graduated some good ones, but we have quite a few back,’’ said Chiefs coach Bryce Schanbacher, who went over the 100-win mark (102-40) at Cherokee in his 11th season at the helm in 2019. “We’re looking forward to it. We have a good group coming back.’’
Laverne (9-3) also has a multi-threat quarterback in Peyton Freeman, who threw for 843 yards and rushed for another 886 last season. Houston Bockelman rushed for 858 yards and 20 touchdowns.
In other area games Friday:
11-man
Cashion at Rejoice Christian — Cashion was ranked No. 2 in the AP preseason poll. The Wildcats fell to Ringling, 20-14 in last year's state finals. Rejoice Christian, 13-1 last season, was among those receiving votes in Class 2A. First-ever meeting between the two schools.
Crescent at Hennessey — The Eagles are still looking for their first victory for second-year coach Paul Hix. Quarterback Jay Jech is entering his second year as the starter. Crescent, 4-6 last season, is led by Hunter Wilmoth, who rushed for 825 yards and scored 12 touchdowns last season. First meeting between the two teams since 2007. Hennessey leads the series 13-6 since 1980.
Hobart at Fairview — The homestanding Yellowjackets look to bounce back from last year's 2-8 season. Running back Blake Perez rushed for 624 yards and four scores a year ago. Hobart, 7-3 last season, returns quarterback Cole Moore, who threw for 1,027 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Hobart was ranked No. 9 in the AP Class A poll while Fairview was among those receiving votes. First meeting between the two teams since Fairview's 25-21 win over the Bearcats in 2001. The series is tied 1-1 since 1997.
Kingfisher at Alva — First meeting between the two teams since 2009. Kingfisher, ranked No. 11 in the preseason 3A poll, is led by quarterback Cade Stephenson, who threw for 2,074 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, while running for another 1,455 and 23 scores. Alva, trying to come back from a 2-7 campaign, is led by quarterback Kaden Slater, who threw for 1,550 yards and 14 scores a year ago. Kingfisher leads the series 8-3 since 1980. The Yellowjackets have won the last four meetings.
8-man
Okeene at Canton — First meeting between the two teams since 2004, Canton's last season in 11-man. The visiting Whippets are entering their second year of 8-man. It's the head coaching debut of new Okeene coach Reese Brickman. Quarterback Bryson Jinkens threw for 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Canton is led by running backs Trevor Ross and Seth Bromlow. Okeene leads the series 35-2 since 1970 with the Tigers two wins coming in 1986 (20-19) and 1999 (21-14).
Pond Creek-Hunter at Sharon-Mutual — Former District C-1 rivals meet in the season opener. The visiting Panthers, who won the Class C title a year ago, were No. 8 in the preseason Class B poll. Sharon-Mutual was 12th in the Class C poll. Pond Creek-Hunter has one of the area's top receivers in John Theophilus, who had 613 yards in receiving a year ago with nine touchdowns. The Trojans return five offensive starters from last year's 5-6 team. The Panthers lead the series 4-1 since 1987, including 48-0 rout last season.
