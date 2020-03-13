Area coaches react after OSSAA postpones state tournament

The Alva Ladybugs basketball team was on their way to Oklahoma City when they got the news. The Cashion Wildcats boys basketball team was getting for a pep rally.
Then their plans were abruptly changed.
Alva, Cashion, along with the Kingfisher boys, were scheduled to tip-off Thursday in the quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament when Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced that the state tournament games were being postponed, citing health concerns as major events across the nation either cancelled or postponed events due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., OSSAA posted on its website "due to the public health concern, the OSSAA has postponed all the State Basketball Tournaments. We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled." Later, it added an update indicating that no state tournament games will be scheduled during spring break, bringing into further doubt whether the tournament would actually be played.
Alva (26-2), ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, was scheduled to play Adair Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds Arena.
"We were on our way going down I-35 and stopped at Chick-fil-A when we got word (of the cancellation)," said Alva head coach Dusty Horn Thursday afternoon. Horn said the decision wasn't entirely surprising. "With everybody canceling, it felt like we were going to get canceled."
Horn said he was disappointed for the team more than for himself.
"Our girls were really excited about being able to play at the Big House (State Fairgrounds Arena) today," he said. "It's a weird situation. But there's nothing we can do, we have to play the cards we're dealt."
Horn expressed some concern over whether the games can actually be rescheduled.
"Spring break is coming up, trips are planned and then players will be involved in other sports too," he said. "My gut says it doesn't get rescheduled. Logistically I don't know how you can (reschedule) with softball or track. It may be a while before this is sorted out."
Cashion (25-3), ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, was scheduled to play Hooker Thursday afternoon at Yukon High School.
"We were in class getting ready for our send-off pep rally when the news came down," said Cashion head coach John Hardaway. He said the team was disappointed, but simply had to accept the decision.
"It's out of our control," Hardaway said. "That's their (OSSAA) decision, doesn't matter whether you agree with it or not. We can sit around and hypothesize, but there's nothing you can do about it."
Hardaway said if and when OSSAA resumes the playoffs, the Wildcats "will be ready."
No. 1 Kingfisher (26-1) was scheduled to begin defense of its Class 4A championship Thursday against Classen SAS at Deer Creek (Edmond).
OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson said during a press conference Thursday in Oklahoma City that the news that Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell, visiting Class 5A Del City High School earlier this week prior to being diagnosed with the coronavirus, played a role in the decision.
"We got in immediate contact with Del City officials and state health officials to get exact information and confirmation and were told he did have contact with students at Del City," Jackson said. "That had a lot to do with our decision."
Jackson said consideration had been given to isolating Class 5A and Class 6A and move forward with the rest of the tournament, but felt that wasn't feasible. "As we gained more information, the possibility of contact with other people that may have been in (Oklahoma City) from Del City ... we felt like that wasn't a chance we could take."
Mitchell was in Oklahoma City for the Jazz's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which was canceled when it was discovered that another Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Shortly thereafter, the NBA announced it was suspending its season.
