ENID, Okla. — A number of area athletes are scheduled to compete in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State games which begin Monday, July 24, 2023, in the Tulsa area.
Here is the day-by-day schedule with Northwest Oklahoma athletes scheduled to compete (subject to change) according to the Oklahoma Coaches Association website:
• Golf: 8:30 a.m., Monday, Cherokee Hills Golf Club, Catoosa: Tristun Burnham, Kingfisher, West Boys
• Swimming, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Mitch Park YMCA: Shyann Kissinger, Enid, West Girls
• Tennis, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Michael D. Case Center, University of Tulsa: Clara Caldwell, OBA, and Alexa Garcia, Enid, West Girls
• Volleyball, 6 p.m., Large Schools, and 7:30, Small Schools, Jenks High School; Laiken Hackett, Chisholm, Small West
• Wrestling, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Union High School, Ernesto Duenez, Watonga, 190, Small West; Hector Perez, Enid, 113, Large West.
• Girls Basketball, 7 p.m., Wednesday Small West and 8:30 p.m. Large West, Darcy Roberts, Lomega, Small West.
• Boys Basketball, 7 p.m. Thursday Small Schools and 8:30 p.m. Large Schools, Kyler Penco, Alva, Small West; and Xavier Ridenour and Caden Kitchens, Kingfisher, Large West
• Football, 7 p.m., Oklahoma Baptist University, Shawnee, WR Merric Judd, Timberlake; LB Austin Houk, Fairview; and OL Wrigley Kennedy, Kingfisher
