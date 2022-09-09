Medford (0-1) at Kremlin-Hillsdale (1-1)
Kremlin-Hillsdale suffered its first loss of the season, 26-16 to Corn Bible last week while Medford lost 46-20 to Covington-Douglas.
Last season, Kremlin-Hillsdale defeated Medford 44-8.
After this, Kremlin-Hillsdale is at Waukomis while Medford is at Pond Creek-Hunter.
Ringwood (0-1) at Covington-Douglas (1-1)
New Ringwood coach Eric Bradley is still searching for his first win after his Ringwood squad lost 68-18 to Timberlake last week while Covington-Douglas picked up its first win of the season in a 46-20 win over Medford.
C-D is giving up 23 points per game while scoring 36 per game.
Alva (1-1) at No. 3 Fairview (2-0)
Fairview looks to keep its early season winning streak going in a matchup the YellowJackets won 26-19 in 2021.
Fairview didn’t receive any first-place votes in this week’s poll after beating Chisholm 68-18 last week. Its allowing 8.5 points per game this season while scoring 41.5 per game.
Alva comes in off a 44-20 win over Thomas.
Hinton (1-1) at Hennessey (1-1)
Hinton comes to Hennessey after a 27-0 win over Snyder while Hennesey took its first loss of the season, 38-13 to Crossings Christian.
The Eagles are scoring 30.5 points per game while giving up 32.5 per game. Hennessey looks to freshman QB Titan Hix to have another big game like he did in a 48-27 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Hooker (1-1) at Watonga (2-0)
The two team will have their first meeting in more than 50 years. Watonga is 2-0 for the second straight year with wins over Thomas, 50-16 and Hobart, 42-25. Hooker is playing an Oklahoma team for the first time this year. It lost to Sunray, Texas, 32-29 on Aug. 26 and beat Wheeler41-8 last Friday night.
Shattuck (1-0) at Cherokee (1-1)
Shattuck is ranked No. 2 on the strength of a 20-6 win over Pioneer on Aug. 26. Cherokee tries to bounce back from a 48-0 loss to No. 4 Dewar. The homesteading Chiefs lead the 8-man series, 7-3 but the Indians have romped in the last two meetings, 64-26 in 2020 and 50-0 in 2021.
Sharon-Mutual (1-0) at Canton (1-1)
First-ever meeting between the two schools. Canton is coming off a 62-28 rout of Geary, the most points the Tigers have scored in a game since a 65-24 rout of Coyle in 2009. The visiting Trojans beat Class B Beaver, 38-14 in their opener last week.
