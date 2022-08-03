NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm head coach Kevin Burns said the jury still is out on the 2022 edition of the Lady Longhorns fastpitch team, which begins its regular season with district opponent Star Spencer on Aug. 8.
“I just don’t know yet,’’ said Burns after a preseason scrimmage with Blackwell on Wednesday. “There are only two or three positions that are definitely set. The first couple of weeks will set up our lineup.’’
One of those, though, is on the mound with senior Macie Andrews, who was voted by area coaches as the Enid News & Eagle player of the year as a sophomore (.548 batting average, 13-4 pitching record, 112 strikeouts in 100 innings) and was a first-team selection as a junior.
Andrews, averaging more than one strikeout per inning, can make up for question marks elsewhere. Her screwball is especially effective, Burns said.
“When she is in the circle, she is a lot of our defense,’’ Burns said. “She has to throw strikes.’’
Addy Collins, Jerri Harris and Amelia Alcorn will spell Andrews on the mound. Andrews, though, will pitch all the district games (Alva, Blackwell, Kellyville, Newkirk and Perry).
Andrews’ arm helped Chisholm to a 26-15 season a year ago when the Lady Longhorns fell in the regional finals. She pitched Chisholm to the state tournament as a sophomore.
Senior Maddie Fuksa is solid at catcher.
“She is just getting better and better,’’ Burns said.
The infield has Jaylin Pena at third, Emily Arnold and Andrews at short, Collins or Acorn or Harris at first. Second base is “still up in the air.’’ Lauren Nelson started against Blackwell on Wednesday.
The outfield has good range with Skylar Crabtree in left and Arnold in center (when not at short). Alice Watkins, Rosalie Arana, Abby Duncan and Shyla Miller are other candidates.
“We play pretty good defense,’’ Burns said.
Hitting is the biggest question mark and will hold the key to the season. Chisholm hitters struck out 10 times in five innings against Blackwell.
“We’re a little behind there,’’ Burns said. “We should get better after we have some more quality time in the (batting) cages. We won’t be great hitters, but hopefully we can manufacture some runs and hold them down. Macie will get a lot of strikeouts.’’
Chisholm tied Perry for the district title a year ago but the Lady Maroons had the tiebreaker. Burns said Perry and Alva should be the biggest roadblocks in the district but added “anybody can win the district.’’
The top four teams in the district qualify for the regionals. The fourth and fifth-place teams will have a play-in game.
“We would like to finish in the top four and winning the district is not without the realm of possibility,’’ Burns said. “We would like to have another 20-plus win season. That would be a good season.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.