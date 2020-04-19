Alva's Payton Jones voted NW Oklahoma girls player of the year

Alva senior guard Payton Jones knew the Ladybugs had something special going when they won the Cashion County Line Tournament in January.
"We played Dale and they were ranked No. 5 in Class 2A," Jones said. "We came out and played one of our best games. I think that really just showed us we could do something special this year." Alva downed Dale 65-59 in the championship game, adding another championship after winning the Wheat Capital Tournament earlier that same month.
Jones would go on to lead the 25-2 Ladybugs to a No. 5 ranking in Class 3A and a state tournament berth, averaging 21 points per game this past season to go along with 4.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
Jones, who has started for Alva since their fourth game of her freshman year and became one of the more feared scorers in the state this past season, has been voted the Enid News & Eagle Northwest Oklahoma girls player of the year by area coaches.
"This really means a lot," Jones said when told of the award.
"She certainly deserves it," said Alva head coach Dusty Horn. "She was a big part of our success, there's no doubt. She's about as good of a scorer as I've been around." Horn said other coaches have told him Jones was one of the top 2-3 scorers to come out of Alva over the last few years.
That's high praise considering past Alva players include record-setting scorer Jaden Hobbs.
"My coaches always told us it's hard to find a girl player who is able to score and do so much for the team," Jones said. "I feel that my offense is one of my biggest things for me as a player."
However, scoring wasn't the only contribution to the team from the 5-foot-9 point guard.
"She carried a big load for us offensively, really throughout her career ... but I was more pleased with her growth as a leader," Horn said. "She was a better leader on both ends of the floor. She always put in the hard work. She just grew so much as a player and as a person."
Jones readily embraced being a leader.
"That was definitely a role I needed to take," she said. "As a freshman I saw the seniors I had, and they gave a good example of what a leader should be, and then I just wanted to make an impact on our younger players and just show them what a leader is."
Jones, who also was recently named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association's all-state team, said she has enjoyed playing for Horn.
"I just like his style of coaching," she said. "He just wants us to play basketball and wants to do what's best for the team."
Her best memory from the past season was Alva's win over Chandler in the area final and qualifying for the state tournament. "The emotions that we had realizing we had gotten to the state tournament was just my favorite thing," she said.
Unfortunately, like so many teams this year, that was as far as Alva would advance as the state tournament was called off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think a lot of us were just really frustrated because we were already there and were just hours away from playing when we got the phone call that it had been called off. We were pretty upset because it was a dream for all of us. ... I wanted to do everything I could to get us there."
But Jones' basketball career will continue at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.
"I really liked the coaches (at SNU)," Jones said. "That was the main thing for me. I know they aren't the big name in college basketball, but just everything about them is what I loved most."
Jones said the four years at Alva have gone quickly.
"Very fast, especially this year," she said. "Definitely this has been the fastest of all them."
Four years that will definitely be remembered not just by Jones, but by the Ladybugs.
