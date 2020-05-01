The postseason awards continue to roll in for area prep basketball players.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association released its All-State and All-Star by class teams this week and names familiar to Northwest Oklahoma prep basketball fans were on the lists.
Adding to her Enid News & Eagle Northwest Oklahoma girls basketball player of the year selection as well as her previous All-State selection by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association was Alva's Payton Jones in being named to OCA's Small West All-State team.
Jones, a 5-foot-9 senior point guard, was a dominating force in leading the No. 5 Class 3A Ladybugs (25-2) into the state tournament. Jones averaged 21 points per game as well as 4.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds. She also helped carry Alva to championships in the Mustang Stampede, Wheat Capital and Cashion County Line tournaments last season.
"She was a big part of our success, there's no doubt," said Alva head coach Dusty Horn after Jones won NW Oklahoma player of the year honors. "She's about as good of a scorer as I've been around."
Horn was also recognized by OCA in being named head coach of the girls Small West All-State team.
Jones said earlier she enjoyed embracing her role as a team leader this season. "That was definitely a role I needed to take," she said. "As a freshman I saw the seniors I had, and they gave a good example of what a leader should be, and then I just wanted to make an impact on our younger players and just show them what a leader is.
Earning Small West All-State honors from OCA on the boys side was Cashion's Jacob Woody.
Woody, who was voted to the Enid News & Eagle's All-NW Oklahoma boys first team, led the Wildcats this season by averaging 18 points and 8 rebounds per game, while shooting 53% from the field. The senior was a driving force in carrying the Class 2A Wildcats (25-3) to a No. 2 ranking and a berth in the state tournament.
"Our team was one of the best in 2A and Jacob was one of 2A's best players," Cashion head coach John Hardaway said Thursday. "That makes him definitely worthy of All-State. He is only the third Cashion boys basketball All-Stater ever. He deserves it and we are all very proud of him."
Woody helped Cashion notch tournament championships in the Garber Tournament, defeating the host Wolverines who went on to win the Class A state championship, and defeated Hennessey to claim the Three Rivers Conference tournament crown.
Named boys OCA Small West All-Star by class were:
Class B: Tateyn Rieger, Burlington; Class A: Sha Martin, Garber and Jacob Briggs, Ringwood; Class 2A: Weston Church, Fairview, Cashion's Woody and Alex Nabavi and Donovan Kearney from Watonga; Class 3A: Reece Martin, Alva and Angel Rodriguez, Hennessey.
Picking up girls OCA Large West All-Star by class honors were Kingfisher's Jennifer Beebe and Melody Wilfong in Class 4A.
Small West All-Star by class selections were:
Class B: Anna Motycka, Burlington; Class A: Brya Nyberg, Seiling; Class 2A: Taybor Gilchrist, Fairview, Kaitin Taylor, Cashion and Cacie Gorman, Watonga; Class 3A: Jones and Lexie Reihm, Alva.
Only seniors were eligible for OCA's All-State and All-Star by class teams.
