ENID, Okla. — Alva’s girls and boys will try to come back from heartbreaking losses when they open play in the Class 3A Area I basketball tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Enid High School.
Both teams, 22-4, will have to win three games out of the losers bracket to punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament.
The Ladybugs will face Berryhill, 8-15, at 1:30 p.m. Alva had a 12-game winning streak broken by Luther, 48-44 in the regional winners bracket finals. Berryhill beat Beggs, 41-24 and Metro Christian, 43-32 in the regional losers bracket.
“They are really athletic,” said Ladybugs coach Kris Gore. “They have two really big girls, so we’re going to have to take care of the basketball and be disciplined and block out each possession.”
Gore said her team is upbeat despite the Luther loss.
“We really didn’t think like we played our best and we only got beat by four points,” she said. “We have had good practices. Sometimes getting beat helps you get re-focused. We just need to focus on what we can do.”
Jaycee Kelln is averaging 13.8 points in the playoffs.
The winner will play the Perry-KIPP Tulsa winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
At 3, the Goldbugs will face Chandler (15-11), who eliminated Berryhill, 51-49, in the regional losers bracket finals at Beggs. Alva had an 11-game winning streak broken by Crooked Oak, 56-46, in the regional winners bracket finals at Perry.
“They have a lot of size, which we don’t have,” said Alva coach Shane Feely, “but I think they might have a problem matching up with us because of our quickness. There’s a reason why you’re still playing. It’s a good matchup.”
Feely is more concerned about a stomach bug at the school instead of trying to bounce back from being outscored 10-0 in overtime by Crooked Oak.
“There’s not much we can do about that,” Feely said. “We just have to do our best to keep them away from each other. I just hope we can be back at full strength by Thursday.”
Kyler Penco is averaging 21 points in the playoffs while Daylon Malone is averaging 13.3.
Feely credits rebounding for Alva’s latest hot streak, but pointed out “anytime you’re this deep in the playoffs, you’re going to have to shoot the ball well.”
The winner will face the Cascia Hall-Washington winner at 3 p.m. Friday.
Fairview’s girls and boys, like Alva, will be trying to bounce back in the losers bracket in the 2A Area I at the Stride Bank Center.
The Lady Jackets, 10-15, will face 22-4 Pawhuska at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. They are coming off of a 60-26 loss to Merritt in their winners bracket finals. Pawhuska avenged an earlier loss to Tonkawa, 49-26, in its losers bracket finals at Enid High.
“Right now, we’re happy to be there,” said Fairview coach Olivia Mallory, whose team is in Area for the first time since 2019. “We have played the best of the best this year, so nothing surprises us. We’re ready to go and we’ll see how it turns out.”
Teagyn Baker is averaging 11.7 points in the playoffs while Macy Nightengale is averaging 9.7.
The Fairview-Pawhuska winner faces the Hobart-Afton winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Fairview’s boys, 13-9, will meet Oklahoma Union, 15-12, at 3 p.m. The Yellowjackets fell to Hennessey, 47-45, in the regional winners bracket finals at Hinton in a game they led until 16 seconds remaining. Oklahoma Union eliminated Pawhuska, 46-41, in the losers bracket finals at Enid High.
“I think my team feels good about the area tournament,” said Fairview coach Mike Barton. “We have played an extremely tough schedule and have proven we can play against anyone.”
Barton said Oklahoma Union’s zone applies “a ton of pressure.”
“They are well-coached,” he said, “but I think there are some opportunities for us on offense and defense if we can execute the game plan.
“My guys are strong mentally, so I think we will be able to bounce back this week. We have had only one goal this season, and that’s to make it to the state tournament. It’s March and we still have a chance to reach our goal.”
Kaden Pettus leads Fairview, averaging nine points and 10 rebounds a game. Barton said the Yellowjackets have seven players capable of leading the team in scoring on a given night.
The winner will face the Hobart-Ketchum winner at 3 p.m. Friday.
Hennessey’s boys, 22-3 and riding a 11-game winning streak, will face Hooker, 20-5, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the winners bracket finals at Enid High for a state tournament berth. The Eagles are in Area for the seventh straight year and are looking for their first state berth since 2013.
Eagles coach Brady Page said the Fairview comeback was a confidence builder for his team.
“If we’re in another tough spot, we can say we have been there before and succeeded,” he said.
Hooker is big and physical and well-coached, Page said. They beat Hennessey at the Skordle Festival two years ago. Friday’s loser gets a second chance at state at 7:30 pm. Saturday against the losers bracket survivor.
Hooker has won six straight and 13 of its last 14, including a 53-32 decision over Ketchum in its winners bracket finals at EHS.
“We feel good that we just have to win one instead of three games,” Page said. “It’s a lot better to play in 2A than 3A (where HHS was last season). I felt last year eight to 10 teams in our Area (the two regionals) could have gone to state. It’s about half that in 2A.”
Hennessey is led by the trio of James Sims (16.0), Jael Torres (15.5) and Leyton Choate (23.0).
Kingfisher’s girls, 20-5, will face Sallisaw, 16-9, in a Class 4A Area IV losers bracket quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Noble.
The Lady Jackets had a five-game winning streak broken by Inola, 47-46, in overtime at the winners bracket finals at Cleveland. Kingfisher is in the Area for the seventh straight year.
Sallisaw won three games out of its losers bracket at North Rock Creek, including a 44-30 win over Sulphur in the finals.
The winner will face the Oologah-Talala winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Defending 4A boys champion Kingfisher, 22-3, will meet North Rock Creek, 21-4, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the winners bracket finals. A win would put the Yellowjackets in the state tournament for the seventh straight year.
Kingfisher has won six straight, including a 41-23 decision over Inola in its regional winners bracket finals. North Rock Creek has won six straight, including a 41-39 squeaker over Anadarko in its winners bracket finals.
Xavier Ridenour is averaging 18 points in the playoffs. Caden Kitchens is averaging 12.5.
The loser will play the survivor of the losers bracket at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
