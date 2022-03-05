By Bruce Campbell
For the News & Eagle
Alva’s Brooke Perez and Chloe Durkee were denied a chance to play at the Class 3A state girls basketball tournament two years ago when the tourney was canceled because of COVID-19.
The seniors are now doing their part to make sure they will get a second chance.
Perez had 19 points and Durkee 10 on Friday as the Ladybugs won their fourth straight game out of the losers bracket, eliminating Community Christian, 44-29 at the Area I Tournament at Enid High School.
The Ladybugs, 20-9, will play Luther, who lost to Perry, 66-61 in the winners bracket finals. The teams will play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with the winner going to state.
“They are hungry for that,’’ said Alva coach Kris Gore. “It would be nice if we could qualify for them for sure.’’
Perez attacked the rim as her teammates fed her for layup after layup. She was eight of 10, scoring six points in the second quarter to ignite a 9-3 Alva spurt and 10 points in the third quarter in a 17-12 spurt.
“I thought we did a much better job of executing and recognizing situations,’’ Gore said. “I think it helped us that they are really young (five freshmen in the top eight). It can be tough for freshmen in 3A basketball not to be exploited sometimes, especially on the defensive end.
“They were coming and getting us and isolating her and guarding her singlely. We just kept telling them to get the ball to the wing, and then she (Perez) just did her thing, which was great.’’
Gore praised her team for their patience to get Perez open for the easy layups.
“A lot of it is knowing what your teammates can and can’t do,’’ Gore said. “You play together with our strengths. I’m super proud of them.
“We’re on a roll right now. They are starting to understand my philosophy and my style of ball and what we’re wanting to do. They believe they can win.’’
Alva trailed only once, 6-4, in not allowing the Royals to break out offensively. Community Christian was only nine of 31 from the field and made only two three-point baskets. They did not score from the field for the final 8:56 of the game.
“Our defense has been solid all year,’’ Gore said.
Alva will be looking to qualify for state for the seventh time since 2006 when the Goldbugs face Luther.
“Luther is a super fast, really quick team,’’ Gore said. “They will really push you. We have some film lined up and lots of coaches willing to help.’’
In other Area girls action:
4A: Kingfisher 39, Bethany 38 — The Lady Jackets won their fourth straight game out of the losers bracket to boost their record to 23-5. They will play Woodward, a 51-31 loser to Weatherford in the winners bracket finals, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stride Bank Center. Woodward upset Kingfisher, 39-38 at the regionals last week. The Lady Jackets are seeking their first state tournament trip since 2009.
2A: Merritt 45, Watonga 40 — The Lady Oilers beat Watonga for the second time in the playoffs in the regional losers bracket semifinals at Hennessey. The Lady Eagles finish the season at 21-6.
