The All-Northwest Oklahoma boys first team as voted by area coaches.

T.J. Bennett

Garber

Junior

Averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists per game

Class A Tournament MVP

Skeltur Conference MVP

OBCA District 1 All-Star Team

Weston Church

Fairview

Senior

23.2 points, 5 rebounds per game

Wheat Capital All-Tournament

OBCA District 1 All-Star

All-Great Plains Conference

Angel Rodriguez

Hennessey

Senior

17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists per game

Shot 54% from field, 32.7% from 3-point

All-Three Rivers Conference

OBCA District 1 All-Star

Matt Stone

Junior

Kingfisher

17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game

All-Western Athletic Conference

OBCA District 1 All-Star

Has offers from Oklahoma State and Tulsa

Taye Sullivan

Garber

Sophomore

14 points, 3 rebounds per game

Class A All-Tournament

All-Skeltur Conference

OBCA District 1 All-Star

Jacob Woody

Cashion

Senior

18 points, 8 rebounds per game

31 blocks, 53% from field

Three Rivers Conference MVP

OBCA District 1 All-Star

