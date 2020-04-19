The Enid News & Eagle All-NW boys honorable mention based on voting of area coaches.

Alva: Reece Martin

Burlington: Preston Paschall

Canton: Clayson Scott

Cashion: Jonah Jenkins, Alex Nabavi

Chisholm: Hunter Combs

Cherokee: Cade Chace, Lake Lyon

Covington-Douglas: Parker Smith

Garber: Ty Chester

Kingfisher: Jarrett Birdwell

Oklahoma Bible Academy: Jett Cheatham, Baron Winter

Seiling: Braxton Hamar

Timberlake: Preston Pierce

Waukomis: Jasper Carter, Cooper Wieden

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you