After fast start, NOC Enid's Voitik dealing with sudden stop to season

Ambren Voitik normally would have savored a day in April with temperatures in the 70s – ideal weather for baseball.
Instead, he is at home taking classes at Northern Oklahoma College Enid online and longing for the day baseball would be played after NOC Enid’s season was shut down by the NJCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m pretty bored,” he said Thursday. “It’s tough to find something to do. I’m just trying to get some things done.”
The Jets’ on-campus practice facility is shut down as is the indoor facility at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
He is fortunate he can work with brother Aydan, a sophomore at Enid High School.
“We’re trying to hit a lot,” Voitik said. “He’s the only person I get to hang out with. We go hit at a friend’s indoor batting cage or go out, or whatever. We’re just trying to get through this and hang in there. We’re trying to keep our skills sharp.”
The pandemic struck just as the Jets were building momentum. They were coming off a 13-12 win over North Iowa on March 10 in a game where they scored six runs in the ninth inning to tie the game and then one in the 10th for the win.
“We felt like that game could been the turning point of the season,” Voitik said. “Things were starting to click. We felt good after that. We were ready to play more baseball. We had some big hits and some good clutch pitching. We were getting on a roll and starting to click together.”
A series with Southeast Nebraska was canceled that weekend and word soon came that the season was over. It also meant the Jets won’t get a chance to defend their first-ever national title.
“As a team we were all pretty heartbroken,” Voitik . “When something like that happens, you really don’t expect it. It caught us off guard. We didn’t want to believe it."
He said it was frustrating “because we couldn’t finish what we started. We couldn’t achieve what could happen.”
Coming off an All-State season at Enid, Voitik was hitting .441 with 4 home runs, 15 RBI, 29 runs scored, 5 stolen bases, five doubles and one triple. He had an on-base percentage of .513 and a slugging percentage of .721.
“He was doing exactly what we expected him to do,” said Jets head coach Scott Mansfield. “He was a lead-off hitter type of guy. We’re disappointed he couldn’t see it all the way through and what he could have done in the last two months.”
Voitik said he was pleased with his own play in his abbreviated freshman season.
“I was able to do the things that helped us win,” he said. “A lot of it was just helping the team — getting on base and having the guys drive me in. All the guys helped me do that.”
Voitik’s goals were team-oriented.
“Most of the them involved winning,” he said. “We didn’t get a chance to see how that would have worked out. We have to get back at it next year I guess.”
Former Drummond and Redlands star Brady Kokojan once said there might not be a stronger bond than on a junior college baseball team.
Voitik agrees.
“I miss being around the guys the most,” he said. “I’ve been around them for six months and not being able to see them is a little difficult. You miss going to practice with them, having (batting practice) before the game. We had a good team chemistry.”
Voitik said the bond was different than he felt in high school or playing for the Enid Majors’ Connie Mack team.
“It’s definitely different,” he said. “It’s a grind in junior college. You go through that with 35 other guys. You get more of a bond that no one else really gets. That’s what makes it different from any other place.”
He and his teammates have gotten together through video chat, but it’s not the same.
“There are relationships and friendships that won’t end just because the season is over with,” Voitik said. “We’ll be able to stay in touch. We’ll see each other once in a while.”
Like NCAA players, Voitik and his teammates won’t lose a season of eligibility. Mansfield said it will go down as a year of non-participation.
Voitik can’t predict how that will affect the Jets. Some sophomores have committed to 4-year schools.
“That’s’ their decision,” he said. “I haven’t really talked to the guys about that because it’s still early. It’s a big decision to come back. It would be awesome if they did that, but you have to be understanding about their choices.”
Voitik has had withdrawals not playing a game he’s been involved with since he was 5 years old.
“We have to get through it,” he said. “Hopefully summer ball will be available and we can get after it next season.”
Voitik is committed to play this summer for the Victoria Generals of the Texas Collegiate League. His summer coach told him the schedule is still on.
“That’s a pretty good league,” Voitik said. “I can go down and get some at-bats.
Voitik said he is doing well in his classes.
“There’s not much else to do,” he said. “We just get our work done. “It’s still important to stay on top of our grades.”
Voitik has found how much he’s loved baseball.
“It jerks at your heart a little bit,” he said. “We have been playing this game so long. You know you have to get through it. This thing is bigger than baseball right now, even though a lot of us don’t like to think about it.”
