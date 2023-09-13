ENID, Okla. — The Northern Frontier Conference will be making its debut in Enid at the new Advance Soccer Complex this weekend, Sept. 16, 2023.
The league, which features teams from Oklahoma, Arkansas and other regional states, is a youth league, aimed at developing players. It is part of the Frontier Conference League and is in its first season.
The league plays 10 games per season; of those, six are at neutral sites, one being Enid.
Ages range from U14-U10 and the league has male and female teams.
The league is a qualifier for the Frontier Conference League, part of the U.S. Youth Soccer National League.
The league is amateur and players can be scouted by colleges.
Each team will play two games beginning on Saturday. Admission is free and concessions will be sold at the complex.
