ENID, Okla. — Former Aquatic Center of Enid (ACE) swimmer Micah Chambers will be completing a longtime dream while making history as he competes at the 2021 Olympic Swimming Team Trials in Omaha, Neb on June 7.
He qualified for the event on May 14 at a junior meet in Jenks, finishing with a time of 22.79 in the 50 meter freestyle, which crushed the minimum qualifying time of 23.19. Chambers came close to qualifying as a junior in high school but missed it by half a second.
Then, his senior season was cut short due to COVID-19. According to the head of ACE, Samuel Stewart, Chambers is the first Enid swimmer to ever make it to the trials, and likely the first from Enid to do so in any sport.
Chambers first dreamed of becoming an Olympic swimmer when he was watching the 2012 Olympic Games in London, the same Olympics where Michael Phelps became the most decorated Olympian of all time.
“I grew up watching the Olympics, and that’s what really sparked my aspiration to become a swimmer, and that’s why I got in the water when I was 10,” Chambers said. “To make the Olympic trial cut … it’s been a dream come true.”
Chambers asked his mother to sign him up for the swim team shortly after watching the Olympics and loved it. He first arrived at ACE after his family moved to Enid from New Mexico.
Stewart said Chambers was a natural swimmer when he showed up, but continued to improve as he developed his body.
Chambers, who was homeschooled, would wake up every morning during high school and start his workout a little before 6 a.m. He’d swim, lift weights and then come back and swim again, all before doing his schoolwork. He’d come back at 4:30, stretch and swim until 6:30.
He did this every day from Monday through Friday and would swim for two hours every day on weekends.
Stewart said Chambers’ work ethic has been the most impressive thing to him.
“He’s always been pretty natural at swimming,” Stewart said. “He’s got a bigger build, more powerful. He’s got a slight advantage as far as genetics go, but he definitely puts in all the work.”
Chambers said he’s heard stories from teammates and friends who’ve traveled to Omaha for what is one of the biggest swimming events in the United States, but can’t wait to get the full experience for himself.
He isn’t worried about being intimidated by competing against some of the top swimmers in the country.
Chambers has already competed against some of the best as a freshman at Tennessee, competing in the SEC Championship Meet and the National Championship meet this season.
“I’ve been beaten, I mean, I’m not crazy good, but the Lord has definitely blessed me and I’m super pumped and excited,” he said.
He will be competing in the first wave in the 50 meter freestyle and will need to place in the top two in order to advance to wave two. Chambers’ time of 22.79 was just short of the 22.71 needed to automatically qualify for the second wave.
After the second wave, the top two from each advance will be selected for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Chambers said he hopes to inspire young people to chase their dreams like he did.
“I’d love to tell young people to chase their dreams and aspirations,” Chambers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.