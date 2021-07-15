ENID, Okla. — The Aquatic Club of Enid (ACE) swim team traveled to the Region VIII Sectionals in Lenexa, Kan., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and came away with a first place finish in the 200 medley relay and a new open team record.
The team of Eli Rollen, Asa Stewart, Kade Couchman and Micah Chambers finished with a time of 1:45.44, a half second faster than the second place team. The 200 freestyle relay also set a new open team record in the prelims earlier on Wednesday with a time of 2:36.12. The freestyle team consisted of Rollen, Couchman, Chambers and head of ACE, Samuel Stewart.
They came in second in the freestyle, by just .03 seconds. It was the first time any relay team has finished in the top three for ACE.
Rollen came in fifth in the 200 meter backstroke despite adding half a second onto his time in the prelims. Rollen’s time of 2:09.66 also set a new 17-18 open team record and earned him a spot in the Speedo Summer Championships on August 3-7 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
ACE finished the first day of the sectional in seventh place as a team overall. The meet will continue until Saturday.
“Overall, we did really, really well.” Samuel said.
