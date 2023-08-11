Enid’s volleyball team will be out for revenge Friday when the Pacers face Sand Springs at the Sandites Invitational Tournament at 9 a.m.
EHS lost to Sand Springs, 3-0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-20) on Tuesday, but Pacers coach Gabe Watts said his team got a boost after taking Bartlesville to the limit in the third set (25-23) of a 3-0 loss.
“We know now how well we can play if we play well,” he said. “We would like to get a little revenge from Tuesday.”
EHS will face Ponca City at 11:30 a.m. and Mustang at 12:45 p.m. Friday. They will meet Choctaw at 9 a.m., Southmoore at 11:30 a.m. and Yukon at 2 p.m. Saturday to complete the round robin tournament.
Watts said the tournament offers a chance to look at two conference opponents — Southmoore and Yukon.
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s volleyball team, 2-0, will be facing a challenge at the Verdigris Tournament Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Trojans will be facing Chisholm, Inola, Verdigris and Bethany as well as each other Friday in pool play.
OBA will face Oklahoma Union and Cache on Saturday before going to tournament play.
“There’s some really good teams there,” said OBA coach Randy Roth. “We’ll be facing some 4A schools. We’ll go down there to see if we can get more wins than losses and try to get better.”
Chisholm, making its season debut, also will play Inola, Bethany, and Oklahoma Union Friday and Cache and Verdigris Saturday.
