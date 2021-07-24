Tabitha Miller and Laynie Gray represented Enid at the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup Finals last weekend in Commerce City, Col. as members of the Oklahoma City South Lakes Cosmos 06 elite team.
Both girls also play for Enid Elite 06 and Miller was a center defender as a freshman for the EHS Pacers team last spring. Gray is entering her first season with the high school squad.
Both girls were key contributors for the Cosmos as they breezed through regional qualifying and made it to nationals for the first time in program history.
Miller tried out for the Cosmos two seasons ago and was asked if she knew another of another player to join as well.
Naturally, she chose Gray, her best friend.
“They’re both goal-oriented girls,” Tabitha’s mother, Candas Miller, said. “They both want to go to a D1 college and play soccer and they’re not gonna stop until they get there.”
The Cosmos won their first game 5-1, but dropped their next two to finish off the tournament 1-2. Both Tabitha and Gray said they were disappointed in the team’s results, but plan to use it as motivation heading into next season.
“Even though we lost more than half of our games, I’d say just fix our mistakes for next year and just come back stronger,” Tabitha said about what she learned.
“I’m ready to come back next year and fix some of the things we did, that wasn’t very good,” Gray said.
Enid Elite 06 qualified for their first-ever President’s Cup this summer, although Tabitha and Gray didn’t get to travel with the team as they were playing with the Cosmos at that time. Enid Soccer Club president Mark Feightner said the organization has seen a dramatic rise in participation in recent years which has led to increase in the number of competitive teams they’ve been able to field.
The girls have been able to set themselves apart due to their work ethic. Candas said they both train from three to six days a week and travel to and from Oklahoma City for practices and games every week.
Candas said the lessons the girls learned along the way make all the travel worth it.
“They’ve learned a lot of life lessons, just on teamwork and the team bonding with they’re teammates. A lot of life lessons about discipline and dedication,” Candas said.
Gray, who prefers to play right defender, knows a little bit about what to expect heading into her first season with the Pacers after watching her best friend go through the same thing last year. Tabitha specifically credited the coaching staff and players for building her confidence and ball skills.
Gray said building a relationship with her future teammates is what excites her the most.
“I’m excited, because I know a lot of the girls on the team have close friendships and stuff like that,” she said.
