Lee “Skip” Whitmer, a longtime Enid-area referee and head of the Enid Officials Association, will be inducted into the Oklahoma Officials Association’s Officials Hall of Fame Class of 2021 after spending the last 38 years calling games at the high school and collegiate level.
Whitmer officiated in six state championship games during his career, with the biggest coming in a 2007 6A football game between Jenks and Union at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa. The game drew an attendance of more than 40,000, which was at the time the largest crowd in Oklahoma high school sports history.
Whitmer was nominated by fellow Enid official Guy Hays who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. He’ll be inducted on July 24, where he’ll become the fifth official from Enid to be given that honor.
“I was just really shocked, because I didn’t expect it, it was just something I didn’t think about,” Whitmer said about his reaction to finding out the news. “I didn’t get into officiating to be inducted to a Hall of Fame.”
Whitmer has been the head of the Enid Officials Association for 30 years, where he has been a highly respected by his peers. Hays said Whitmer really studies the rule book and has excellent knowledge of the game.
“I’ve seen a lot of officials go through here, but as far as football officials, he’s got to be one of the top ones that I’ve seen and I’ve seen hundreds of officials come through here.”
He started officiating after taking an officiating class in college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and quickly realized he loved it. Whitmer said the biggest challenge was learning to not only understand the rule book, but understand it to the point where he knew why he was making the calls he made and why they were important for the balance of the game.
“Anyone can read the book and know what the book says, but applying the book to the game takes a different talent,” he said.
In just his second game officiating high school football, Whitmer learned a lesson that would stick with him for the rest of his career.
He had been following a ball carrier on a long run down the field when he lost track of where he was on the field. As the runner neared the endzone, Whitmer stopped, blew his whistle and gave the signal for a touchdown. The only problem was the runner had only made it to the five yard line.
That left him with the awkward task of explaining to the team’s coach that they couldn’t be awarded a touchdown on the play and could at best give them a first down at the five yard line and at worst make them replay the down from the original spot.
The two eventually shared a laugh over the situation, but Whitmer had already learned a lesson that he said every official makes at some point in their career.
“Every official has had an inadvertent whistle whereby you blew it where you shouldn’t have, and that was mine and I had it early in my career and I never had another one,” he said.
Whitmer will be the fifth official from Enid to be inducted into the Officials Hall of Fame. He said he thinks the Enid Officials Association has had a big impact on the quality of referees that come from Enid.
He also valued their commitment to keeping the same crews together week after week to build chemistry and trust between the officials.
“We had good mentors and good leaders that would bring people in that would work hard and they would help us,” Whitmer said. “There was no jealousy among any of the officials, we were all working hard to do well.”
One official who became a mentor for Whitmer was Dr. Lyle Mason, a math teacher at Phillips University and longtime referee in the area who Whitmer called “the Godfather of Enid officials.”
“He really put everyone on a learning curve, so that you had to learn something all the time,” he said. “Every time he was out there and every time we had a meeting he would always bring up something new.”
Clymer named to Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame
Whitmer wasn’t the only official Hays has been nominating over the last several years.
Since 2017, he’s sent a letter to the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and spoken with anyone who’s listened about longtime official Roy Clymer.
This year, he finally got his wish.
Clymer began his officiating career at YMCA games nearly 50 years ago. Since then, he’s had the opportunity to cover national championships, a pro bowl, the Final Four and more.
Clymer will join Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, OU women’s basketball player Stacey Dales, former OU All-American football player Robert Kalsu and former Wichita State baseball coach Gene Stephenson and former Oklahoma Christian University men’s basketball coach Dan Hays at the induction ceremony on Aug. 2.
Clymer, who is described by Hays as being a very humble person, said he’s honored to get the award, but admits he isn’t typically one for fancy awards banquets.
“There’s been a lot of good officials that’ve come through Oklahoma through the years and I’m really honored for anyone even think about me,” Clymer said. “I’m not one for going to big get-togethers so I’m gonna have to get a tux and get with the program I guess.”
In 1992, he was on the field for John Elway’s famous drive against the Houston Oilers in a divisional round match-up. In the game, Elway led the Broncos on a fourth quarter comeback down 24-16 overcoming two fourth downs to keep Denver’s hopes alive, culminating in a 28-yard field goal with 16 seconds left to win the game.
In 1994, he went to Barcelona, Spain where he officiated a game between the L.A. Raiders and the Denver Broncos.
Clymer worked in Enid during his time officiating in the NFL as the regional vice president of Oklahoma Natural Gas.
“A lot of times I would come in from LA on the red eye, and you get to the airport and those don’t get in until the early morning so I’d have time to go home, shower and go to work,” he said. “I just got use to doing that, although I don’t know if you ever get use to it or not. It was just one of those things where if I was gonna do it, well I had a job that was more important at the time to my family than that was.”
Clymer had the rare opportunity to choose whether he wanted to officiate in the NBA or NFL at one point in the late 1970s. At that point he knew several other officials who worked in the NBA and realized that the 82 game schedule of the NBA season wouldn’t be best for his family.
He retired from officiating in 1995 to spend more time with his family and doing the things he loves like fishing.
