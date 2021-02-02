Following on the heels of last week’s Enid News & Eagle Northwest Oklahoma football awards, the Oklahoma Coaches Association announced its All-State and All-Star by Class teams on Monday. Not surprisingly, OCA’s awards include several names that should be familiar to area prep football fans.
The Enid News & Eagle’s 11-man player of the year, Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Jett Cheatham, was named to OCA’s Class A West All-Star by Class team at running back following a season that saw him rush for 1,274 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was had 84 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
The Class 2A West All-Star by Class team includes Chisholm defensive lineman Cody Cross and Longhorns wide receiver Cody Wichert. Both also earlier were voted to the News & Eagle 11-man first team squad.
Wichert had 23 receptions for 351 touchdowns and four touchdowns. Cross split his time on both the offensive and defensive line.
Kingfisher was well-represented as well on the Class 3A All-Star by Class squad.
Yellowjackets lineman TJ Parker, the son of former Enid Plainsmen head football coach Tommy Parker, defensive back Jarrett Birdwell and running back Cade Stephenson were named to the team.
All three were also members of the Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest team.
Both Birdwell and Stephenson were further recognized by being named to OCA’s All-State team.
Parker had 59 tackles and 2.5 sacks as part of the Yellowjackets’ D-Line.
Birdwell led Kingfisher’s secondary with seven interceptions and added 44 tackles and had two tackles for loss.
Stephenson rushed for 1,252 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 658 yards receiving and another 10 touchdowns.
Kingfisher’s Jeff Myers, voted by area coaches last week as NW Oklahoma 11-man coach of the year, was named head coach for the West All-Star squad.
