EDMOND — Trinity Christian used a 25-6 blitz to defeat the Enid Plainsmen, 74-49 in the first round of the Edmond Open Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The Plainsmen hung tough early, trailing only 30-26 at halftime after a three-pointer by Chase Cotarelo at the end of the second quarter.
The Lions, though, would roar in the third period as the Plainsmen managed only two field goals — both by Tre Davis — and two free throws in the third period to fall behind 55-32.
Kieren Elliott, who led the Lions with 24 points, scored nine points in the third period run on three two-pointers and one three-pointer. Brady Watson had 10 of his 16 points in the quarter on four field goals and two free throws.
“Our inexperience is showing,” said Enid coach Jonathan Reed. “We can’t seem to put a full game together as a team. That shows a lack of experience and intensity. We’re still trying to find our identity as a team.”
Reed offered no excuses for the third-period collapse.
“Our kids can’t put it together,” he said. “They are a pretty immature group. That’s pretty much what it is.”
Marcus Ramon had 15 points for the winners, 11 of which came in the second half.
Enid was led by Davis with 15 on seven field goals and one free throw and Ayden Iverson with 10, eight of which came in the second period.
The Lions raced out to a 7-0 lead with Elliott scoring all of the points. Enid fought back to trail only 16-12 after the first period. The closest EHS could get was 24-23 after a free throw by Jaron Porter in the second period.
“That Elliott kid was really good,” Reed said. “He played really well. Their whole team out-executed us. We had the same problems we had at Choctaw (62-56 loss Tuesday). Our rebounding was not that great, we had trouble scoring and our defense wasn’t great.”
The Plainsmen, 2-2, will face Union — an 80-71 loser to host Santa Fe — at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The game will be streamed over KRefSports.TV.
“The key will be defense and rebounding,” Reed said.
