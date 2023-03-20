NOC Enid softball (13-11, 11-1) split a doubleheader with No. 7-ranked Seminole State (15-3, 3-1) at Failing Field. The win broke a 14-game Trojan winning streak.
Center fielder Tylie Ligons ran through a temporary fence twice to rob Trojans batters of home runs in a 4-2 Lady Jets victory in the opener and once in a 4-1 Seminole win the second game.
“You can’t get any better than that,’’ said a proud Lady Jets coach Megan Hill. “She plays with all heart all the time and never stops. That’s pretty typical of this team. Everybody plays that way.’’
Chloe James was the victim both times — the first time in the fifth and second time in the seventh when umpires originally said it was a home run only to overturn the decision when Ligons showed them the ball.
Ligons credited teammates right fielder Chloe Middleton and left fielder Sierra Woods for “telling me where the fence was.’’
“It was a big momentum play,’’ Ligons said. “If it goes over, that’s a run scored. I like the temporary fences. You don’t have to worry about running into it and getting hurt. It’s a big confidence builder for me.’’
“That was a game-changing catch,’’ Hill said. “That’s a home run if she didn’t make the play. We have definitely learned how to play with it (temporarily fence) and use it to the best of our abilities.’’
The Jets were no-hit by Trojan ace Britney Lewinski but were opportunistic, taking advantage of five Seminole errors. Middleton scored in the third when she was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a wild pitch.
Ligons reached on an error to open the fifth, went to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored when the ball went out of the glove of Seminole first baseman Kaylee Edwards as she tagged Kaycee Babek as she was running to first on a bunt.
Ligons reached on another error in the seventh which ignited a two-run rally Brooke Fleming was hit by a pitch and Jaycee Foor and Babek reaching on a fielder’s choice.
Lewinski struck out 11. NOC Enid’s Molly Dolan allowed only five hits while walking three.
“Molly was phenomenal,’’ Hill said. “We didn’t put the ball in play the best that we could and what we wanted to do, but we made their mistakes and walks count for us. Anything you can do to get a run in these games is a big deal.’’
Middleton had homered with one out in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1. Cam Alexander doubled with two out, bringing in Lewinski, who got Ligons to ground out.
Seminole scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh. Lady Jets starter Paige Castillo had a solid outing, giving up six hits and two earned runs over five and two-thirds innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
The opening game win, Hill said, was an indication of how hard the Lady Jets play.
NOC Enid will host rival NOC Tonkawa in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
