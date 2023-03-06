A switch went off in Hennessey senior Leyton Choate’s head after he scored 29 points in a 73-57 win over Tulsa CHEF on Dec. 13.
“I realized that I could go out and do this every night if I wanted to,’’ said Choate, who will lead the Eagles against Pocola at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class 2A state boys basketball tournament at the State Fair Arena.
Hennessey has gone 19-1 since that breakout. The Eagles have won 12 straight since a 63-60 loss to Okarche on Jan. 7 in the Three Rivers Tournament finals.
Choate averaged 13 points in the regular season but had 24 in a 54-45 win over Hooker in the Area finals and 23 in a 47-45 win over Fairview in the Regional finals.
“Coach (Brady Page) has been telling me all year that I could be a good player,’’’ Choate said. “I needed to see that I could do it for myself. It’s been easier for me after that. I just want to help my team win and do what I have to.’’
Choate has a close relationship with Page, who has been a major influence on and off the court.
“Coach Page means everything to me,’’ Choate said. “He’s been there for me my whole career. He gives out a lot of life advice. He cares for everybody. He wants you to do your best. You want to play hard for somebody like that.’’
Page is equally high on Choate.
“He has been awesome for us,’’ Page said. “He is a very unselfish, tough kid.’’
Choate has ignited second half comebacks in both the Regional and Area. Choate had five steals against Hooker getting the Eagles into their transition game.
“I was just able to anticipate well,’’ Choate said. “I can see what people are going to do before they do it. Some of that is experience. I can tell when somebody is going to pass and I anticipate it and go steal it.’’
As an eighth-grader, Choate followed an Eagles team which reached the state finals before falling to Rejoice Christian, 52-42. His previous three varsity seasons all ended at the Area Tournament.
“I think we have all grown into ourselves,’’ Choate said. “We realize how good we are and we went and won that in the games. We have good chemistry. We have been playing with each other five to seven years. It feels really awesome. I’m glad we could get there this being my last year.’’
Choate and guard Seth Simunek are the team’s two seniors. James Sims (16.0) and Jael Torres (15.5) are the other top scorers. Hunter Weber had two key three-pointers against Hooker.
“Seth is the guy who is our glue,’’ Choate said. “He holds us together. I do what I do and he does what he does.’’
That maturity will be needed for a 9 a.m. tipoff.
“It is what it is,’’ Choate said. “It’s still a state tournament game. You have to train your mind like it’s a 3 p.m. game. I wished it was later, but it’s not going to affect me. I just have to go out and give it my best. It doesn’t matter what time it is.’’
While excited to play in the Arena, Choate said he and his teammates have to take it as just another game.
“You can’t be nervous,’’ Choate said. “You have to be yourself in the Big House.’’
“They are definitely a good team,’’ Choate said. “We’re going to have to play our kind of basketball and be aggressive.’’
Choate has another incentive Tuesday. He does not plan on going to college, chasing to follow his father as a CDO certified truck driver.
“My dad has driven for more than 30 years,’’ Choate said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. This is another thing that drives me. I want to make sure that we can get a win so we can play a couple of more games in there (Arena).’’
The Hennessey-Pocola winner will face the winner of the 10:30 a.m. game between top-seeded Dale (29-0) and Wister (22-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Arena.
The other side of the bracket has Oklahoma Christian Academy (21-8) and Colcord (18-7) at noon and Hobart (23-6) and Preston (25-4) at 1:30.Those winners play at 9 p.m. Friday.
The championship game is set for 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Hennessey is making its fifth state trip under Page
It’s a different time that we would have liked,’’ said Page about the early tipoff. “We have to live with it. If you win, you are over at 10:30 a.m., and you can enjoy it the rest of the day.’’
The game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.