PONCA CITY — Erik Lewis and Donovan Rieman claimed individual championships to highlight Enid’s day at the Class 6A regional track meet Saturday at Ponca City.
Lewis qualified for next Friday’s and Saturday’s state meet in three events, winning the boys’ 100 in 11.04, taking second in the 200 in 22.98 and teaming with Jiarie Martin, Luke Rauh and Tykie Andrews to take second in the 400 relay in 42.67.
Rieman won the shot put for the second straight year with a throw of 50-3.
Lauren Powell was a double state qualifier for the girls, taking second in the 100 hurdles, 16.14 and third in the 300s, 49.52. She teamed with Daneah Levy, Geralyn Bunn and Sumi Zhaung to finish fourth in the 400 relay in 51.13, which could be good enough to get an at-large berth for state.
“We had a pretty good day,” said Enid assistant Justin DeClerck. “Erik Lewis gave us everything he had. He really toughed it out. That relay (Owasso won with a 42.60) was neck and neck all the way. Donovan is making a name for himself. It’s very good to win regionals two years in a row.”
Other boys who placed were Tykie Andrews, fifth, long jump, 20-10; Aiden Crawford, fifth, shot put, 44-11; Brittain Combs, seventh, discus, 120-10; and Conner Pyhtila, eighth, long jump, 19-11.
“Our young distance runners didn’t place, but they all ran their personal bests,” DeClerck said.
Other Pacer placers were Zhaung, sixth, 300 hurdles, 50.71 and the 800 relay of Levy, Bunn, Zhaung and Powell, sixth, 1:51.26.
“It wasn’t a bad day,” said EHS coach Steve Bloom. “Lauren ran a really good time in the 100. She was a little tired by the time she got to the 300, but the good thing about state is the prelims and finals are separated by a day. Both relays had personal bests, so I’m really proud of them.”
