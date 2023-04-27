MIDWEST CITY — Wet and muddy conditions could not deter Erik Lewis from establishing himself as the prime sprinter in the Oklahoma Big 7 Conference.
Lewis repeated as the conference’s boys 100-meter champion with a 10.9 — the second time he’s gone under 11 seconds this spring — at the conference’s track championships Thursday at Midwest City High School.
Lewis teamed with Carmelo Washington, Luke Rauh and Tykie Andrews to win the 400-meter relay in 43.03, the quartet’s fastest time of the season.
Lewis was third in the 200 meters with a time of 22.7.
Andrews did not get a chance to repeat as the conference long jump champion. The long jump, discus and shot put competitions were canceled because of muddy conditions.
“We wanted to keep everyone safe,’’ said Enid girls coach Steve Bloom. “It was a mud hole out there.’’
Blake Jensen excelled in the distances as he took third in the open 3,200 and teamed with Lucas Martinez, Carson Nault and Camryn Gantt to finish third in the 3,200 relay in 8:43.
The Plainsmen were fourth as a team.
“I thought we did pretty good,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. “We had some good times.’’
Gabi Hunter was the Pacers’ lone individual champion, taking the gold in the 300 hurdles in 51.63. Enid was second to Choctaw in the team competition.
The Pacers got seconds from Eglan Gomez, 3,200, 13:49 and the 3,200 relay of Sarah Bonebrake, Sophia Faulk, Esmeralda Solis and Brionna Clayton, 11:19.30.
Taking thirds were Esmeralda Solis, 1,600, 6:03; Taylor Woods, high jump, 5-0; and Sophia Faulk, 3,200, 13:58.
The 1,600 relay of Hunter, Bonebrake, Bailey Daniel and Geralyn Bunn were fourth in 4:40. Kiera Jenkins was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 24.68. The 400 relay of Bunn, Daneah Levy, Clayton and Hunter were sixth in 52.65. Bunn was sixth in the 400 in 1:07.
“A lot of the girls PR’d today,’’ Bloom said. “I was pleased to see so many of our times go down.’’
The meet was the final warmup for the regional championships May 6 at Jenks where EHS will be competing with the host Trojans, Union, Capitol Hill, Deer Creek Edmond, Norman North, Sand Springs and Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.