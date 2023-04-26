Enid’s Erik Lewis will be trying to raise his stock in the sprints when he tries to defend two of his titles at the Oklahoma Big 7 Conference track meet Thursday at Midwest City. It’s the last time before next week’s regionals at Jenks.
Lewis is the defending champion in the 100 meters (11.13) where he had a season-best 10.81 at Yukon two weeks ago. Lewis, Luke Rauh and Tykie Andrews are three of the four legs back from a 400 relay which won at conference with a 43.03.
“Breaking 11 was really big for him,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. “He is hitting on all cylinders.’’
Lewis’ time is the seventh best in 6A so far and the best in conference, according to OHStrack.com. Carmelo Washington joined the returning trio in the 400 where Sears hopes the Plainsmen can get in the 42s. Choctaw has 42.70
Brittain Combs is ranked 12th in the discus statewide and is second in the conference. Andrews won the conference long jump with a 20-5.
“If we can get some points from our throwers and our distance runners, we have a chance to do pretty well.’’
Taylor Woods is ranked fourth statewide and second in the conference in the girls’ high jump with a 5-2. Mary Isbell is ranked 11th statewide and fourth in the conference in the shot put with a 33-11 3/4.
Pacers coach Steve Bloom said he hopes Woods can clear 5-4 and contend in the long jump where she didn’t compete two weeks ago because of an ankle injury. He said Isbell “has been throwing great lately.’’
Jeralyn Bunn, who had a 1:04.54 in the 400 at Yukon, “is in a good position to be in the top three,’’ Bloom said. He hopes Bailey Daniels can clear 5-0 in the high jump and intermediate hurdles Gabrielle Hunter (51.49) and Brionna Clayton (57.60) can continue to drop time.
“You want to do well at conference,’’ Bloom said, “but the main goal is to perform your best at regionals so we can make it to state.’’
