JENKS, Okla. — Enid’s Erik Lewis and Mary Isbell both earned automatic berths in the Class 6A state track meet next Friday and Saturday by finishing third in their specialties at the regionals Saturday.
Lewis finished third in the boys’ 100 meters with a personal best time of 10.77.
“The good thing about that is once he broke 11 (at conference meet last week), he kept setting it back,” said EHS coach Kareem Sears.
Lewis teamed with Luke Rauh, Tykie Andrews and Juan Chavez to take fifth in the 400 relay in 43.45.
“That’s not as good as we hoped,” Sears said, “but it should be good enough to sneak in at state. We’ll need some work this week on this.”
Carson Nault was fifth in the 800 with a 2:04.33. Nault teamed with Blake Jensen, Camryn Gantt and Lucas Martinez to take fifth in the 3,200 relay in 8:51.90.
“We did pretty good today,” Sears said. “This was one of the toughest regionals in the state.”
Isbell was third in the girls’ shot put with a personal best throw of 35-6.
Isbell was fourth in the discus with a throw of 95-6, which should qualify her as an at-large contestant, Enid coach Steve Bloom said.
Emma Holland (84-7) and Savannah Crawford (84-5½) were fifth and sixth and would be eligible for an at-large berth (top four distances or times among non-qualifiers).
“All of our throwers PR’d,” Bloom said. “It was a really nice finish.”
Taylor Woods jumped a season-best 5-4 to take fourth in the high jump. That, Bloom said, should be good enough for an at-large berth.
The 3,200-meter relay of Sarah Bonebrake, Esmeralda Solis, Sophie Faulk and Brionna Clayton were fifth in 11:29.39 while Jeralyn Dunn, Deneah Levy, Clayton and Gabi Hunter were fifth in the 400 relay in 53.51.
Hunter, despite falling, was second in her heat in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 55.13.
“We did pretty well,” Bloom said. “I was proud of how Gabi came back even though she fell short.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.