It’s been a decade or more since some of them last suited up for an actual organized baseball game, but that’s not gonna stop them from seeing if they’ve still got it.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., David Allen Memorial Ballpark will host a reunion game for Enid’s American Legion alumni with gate donations and concession sales going to Youth and Family Services in Enid. Teams will consist of players that played in the late-1990s all the way up to the early-2010s.
The same game was held in 2015 on the 10th anniversary of the Enid Majors winning the American Legion World Series. That game was played against that year’s Enid Majors squad, ending in a two-game sweep in favor of the alumni.
Blake Hurlbutt, who played for Oklahoma and Wichita State, hit a home-run in the game and Kendall Bergdall, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Seattle Mariners in 2002 ,was still throwing pitches in the 90s.
Former Legion player Jarrod Lack helped organize the event along with some of his former teammates and friends.
“We kind of sent some messages out and it really spread through the guys who played in the late-90s and we talked to some of the coaches that coached back then who are gonna be there,” Lack said.
He said he even tracked down several officials who worked some of their games in the late-90s and early-00s and some agreed to officiate the game.
Lack, who played in the American Legion from 2000-2002 before going to college at Southern Nazerne University, said you can expect to see a wide variety of skill sets at the game.
“I think there’ll be some flashes of some athletes out there, but probably a lot of mediocrity mixed in,” Lack said laughing.
Lack will be playing catcher during the game on Saturday, but joked that he’ll “be happy if I can make it two or three innings.”
Tickets to the game are free, although Youth and Family Services will be at the gate to take donations and will also be working the concession stand.
“We kind of thought it would be neat to incorporate a charity into it, that way someone can make some money off of it,” Lack said, and credited Capra for bringing Youth and Family Services to the event.
Lack said he enjoys playing in the games because of how close he grew with so many of his teammates during those long summers in the American Legion.
“You play 60, 70, 80 games a summer and you really get to know each other and you form a lot of lifelong friendships, and we don’t see those guys very often anymore, so it’ll be fun to get together with the guys we spent the summers with and play one more game.”
