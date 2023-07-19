A University of Oklahoma assistant football coach in the mid-1970s once said, “I’ve coached every kid but my own.”
Shane Feely can relate to that.
Feely, who took Alva’s boys to the Area losers bracket semifinals last season, is stepping away from coaching to spend more time with his two youngest sons — Hudson, a junior, and Lincoln, a sophomore.
He will be the principal at Okeene High School — where he worked before going to first Burlington and then Alva.
“We’re tying to hold on to them in the house as along as we can and spend as much time as we can with them,” Feely said.
His new duties will allow him to be able to follow oldest son, Jackson, who plays for Northwestern Oklahoma State.
“I’ve always tried to do what it takes to win and do right by your players,” Feely said. “That takes a big commitment and takes time away from your family.
“I’ve never tried chasing jobs just for talent. Every job I’ve taken I’ve tried to do what’s best for my family. Every job had been better than the one that I had, but I got tired of giving that much time to coaching when I should have been spending time with our kids.”
Feely said he is looking forward to working with Lincoln in the gym on his game. Hudson is giving up basketball to concentrate on academics.
“Watching all the film and doing all the travel, there wasn’t much time for my kids,” Feely said.
He now can work with Lincoln without being accused of being partial to his son over others.
Hudson’s interested in engineering and robotics and wanted to spend more time on it. Hudson, 6-foot-4, had natural ability and would be a good player.
“We hated that he didn’t want to play, but he’s more important to us than basketball,” Feely said. “He is going to be taking some full-loaded rigor courses and he’s looking forward to it.”
Jackson entered NWOSU with 27 hours of college credit and Feely looks for Hudson to follow the same path.
Feely said Okeene’s academics will challenge Hudson. Old friend Elaine Hutchison has been hired to start a STEM program. Hutchison’s husband, Troy, is a well-regarded science teacher.
“We have hired a lot of great people this year,” said Feely, who was originally hired as the elementary principal but moved up to the high school soon after.
“We’re looking for a super high quality culture,” Feely said.
Feely took Okeene to the 2007 Class A state title. The Whippets won five academic state titles.
The biggest selling point was working with old colleagues such as superintendent Mike Jinkens, Ross Doane, Jeff Wardlaw and Mark Fuller.
“There were a lot of reasons to go back to Okeene and one is working with people that I worked with before,” Feely said. “When we came back in June, people were welcoming us back. We have had a good reception. ... That’s what makes this place special. The people are friendly. They want you to excel. They are my kind of people.”
Feely had coached at Buffalo, Waynoka and Drummond before originally going to Okeene.
He didn’t miss the summer leagues and team camps in June — partially because he was busy remodeling his house.
What he will miss the most will be relationships with other coaches such as Jared Reese, who has gone from Kingfisher to Dover, and Jared Hankins of Blackwell.
“I will miss the competition and preparation,” Feely said. “I won’t miss the long road trips or bus trips.”
His last Alva trip was 23-5, falling to Cascia Hall 59-52 in the Area losers bracket semifinals.
“The Bugs will still be good,” Feely said. “I’m doing the right thing for my family.”
