Kael League approaches the U.S. Kids Championships which tees off Thursday at Talamore Golf Course in Pinehurst, N.C. with maturity beyond 11 years old.
League is playing in the event for the second time having qualified as a 9-year-old. He qualified this year by winning the Wichita Qualifier and having two rounds below par at a tour stop in Oklahoma City.
“I’m excited,’’ he said after playing a practice round Wednesday. “It’s sure is a challenging course. I have to avoid the big mistakes. I feel a little pressure but I’m not too stressed. I’m excited to that I get to compete.’’
His goal will be to shoot under 80 each of the three days. He will tee off at 1 p.m. Thursday as part of a 140-player field.
League has been playing tournaments for four years and took up the sport at age five under the supervision of his father, Michael, the director of golf and course superintendent at Meadowlake. Michael will be his caddy.
“He really helps me,’’ Kael said of his dad. “He is really good about reading the greens.’’
The North Carolina trip has allowed the Leagues to spend time together away from the long hours Michael has to spend at Meadowlake away from the family.
“We’re having a lot of fun,’’ Kael. “We hope to get to get on a par three course together.’’
The younger League said putting is the strongest part of his game. That will be tested the next three days.
“The greens are very quick,’’ he said. “I will have to adjust to them. It’s a beautiful course, one of the best that I have ever played on.’’
He said he putted well Wednesday and hopes “that sticks around for the next couple of days.’’
“I’m just trying to have fun, relax and stay calm,’’ he said.
That’s the message his father is telling him.
“Golf is a very difficult sport because you’re on the spot every hole,’’ the elder League said. “If he has a bad shot or has a birdie on a hole, he has to move on to the next shot and not think about how good or bad he is playing. That is very difficult to do.’’
Michael League said it’s been fun for him to caddy and watch his son play and that golf has been a bonding agent. Kael credits his success to practicing every day and being out early in the morning with his father.
“It’s fun just to be out there and getting away from everything,’’ he said. “I’m definitely a competitor. I love to compete.’’
League also plays basketball but likes the individuality of golf.
“It’s about your skill,’’ he said. “It’s not about being on a good team.’’
His favorite golfer is former Oklahoma State star Viktor Hovland, whom he hopes to join on the PGA Tour some day.
“I would love to try to make it,’’ he said,”but I know it will take some work.’’
