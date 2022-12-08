Defending state champion Laverne (12-1) will be going for revenge when the Tigers face Seiling (13-1) for the Class B state football championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Ranger Field in Alva.
The Wildcats handed Laverne its only loss of the season, 40-38 on Sept. 9.
Seiling, ranked No. 4 in the final AP poll, reached the finals with wins over Wilson, 70-6; Hollis, 32-14; Wetumka, 46-0; and Oklahoma Bible Academy, 46-0 to avenge its lone loss (58-34) of the season.
Laverne, ranked No. 2 in the final AP poll, reached the finals with wins over Pond Creek-Hunter, 62-16; Covington-Douglas, 22-0; Weleetka, 30-26; and Velma-Alma, 52-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.