NOC Enid sophomore Lauren Wade was named to the Region 2 All-Region First Team after a breakout second season with the Lady Jets.
The Marlow-native led the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game on 49% shooting from the floor to go along with six rebounds per game. Wade scored over 20 points four times in the 14 games she played including a career-high 28 point performance against Eastern Oklahoma State College in the second game of the season.
The Lady Jets will play Northeastern Oklahoma State A&M on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
