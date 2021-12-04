Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s boys basketball team, held scoreless for the first five minutes of the second half, scored 44 points in the final 11 minutes to rout arch-rival Ponca City 71-49 at the EHS gym Friday.
The win allowed EHS a split of the doubleheader. Ponca City won the girls game, 60-27 despite a 10-point effort from Mary Isbell.
The Plainsmen were down 35-27 with just over three minutes left in the third period when they made their turnaround, outscoring the Wildcats, 20-8 at the end of the quarter and 24-6 in the final quarter.
“It feels good to get that first one leading to the second one,” said Enid coach Curtis Foster, whose team is now 1-1. “We turned up the pressure with our full-court press and it really paid off. We picked up the pace and it had a snowball effect.”
Cam Mathis had 16 of his team high 18 points in the second half. Ayden Iverson had 12 of his 17 points after intermission, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
Taye Sullivan had 14 points on four 3-pointers. Jaryn Porter had 11 points.
“Cam must have sucked up some air,’’ Foster said. “That’s how I expect him to play every night. Jaryn Porter and Ayden Iverson gave us a big boost.”
Xavier Altidor was the unsung defensive hero.
“He was at the point of our press and doing all the dirty work,’’ Foster said. “He scored some point for us, but he really work hard on his defense.’’
Foster said the more pressure the Plainsmen put on, the more turnovers they got.
He also saw some chemistry developing.
“We tried to connect as a team.” Foster said. “That’s the first time I’ve seen them do that this year. This is the first time I didn’t feel like I had to do it all.
“When we were making that run, our guys were making the extra pass, took charges, got in the passing lanes and did everything as a team,” he said. “Our guys on the bench were jumping up and down and helping encourage their teammates.”
Foster said “if we play like that, it will give us a chance against anybody every night.”
The game was tied 27-27 at halftime after an 18-14 EHS run in the second quarter.
The Pacers, 0-2 trailed only 10-9 after the first quarter but spark plug Jasia Malolo went down with an injury and did not return.
“I wouldn’t say that was traumatic,” said Pacers coach Nina Gregory, “but it was devastating a bit. The girls have a feeling for her (Malolo). She is somebody that brings a lot of energy for us and brings us together. We were trying to figure out how to play without her and it was tough to bounce back from that.”
Ponca City led 26-16 at halftime and 45-21 after three periods.
Isbell was the lone Pacer in double figures with two three-pointers and two two-pointers, all in the first half.
Kyra Criss had seven points.
“We’re learning and growing with every game,” Gregory said. “This is something we can learn from and grow from and move forward from. I have to remember we are a real young program and we will continue to grow. We’re playing 15 and 16-year olds against 18-year-olds. Every game will be positive for us.”
The Pacers and Plainsmen will host Choctaw on Tuesday.
