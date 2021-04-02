The Enid boys soccer team will have a chance to avenge their loss in penalty kicks to Stillwater last Saturday when the two teams meet again on Friday at 8 p.m.
In their last meeting, the two teams met in the championship game of the Stillwater Cup and were tied 0-0 after regulation despite both teams getting opportunities to break the stalemate.
Enid goalie Luke Taylor blocked Stillwater's first attempt in the shootout but a miss on the Plainsmen's final kick put both teams in a sudden death situation. Both teams made the first two shots but Enid couldn't connect on their sixth attempt of the day, sealing a Pioneer victory.
Enid head coach Craig Liddell said the team is disappointed with the outcome but have channeled their frustration into preparing for the rematch.
"The boys certainly have the grit between their teeth to say 'Let's go and make this happen." Liddell said.
The team possessed the ball well on Saturday but still struggled to find the back of the net. Liddell said he's been stressing to his team the importance of creating chances and taking them when they get the opportunity.
"Overall it's more of our style and our play," Liddell said about when asked what the Plainsmen need to do differently on Friday, "on the Hudl breakdown we had 60% of the possession last week and we're a possession-based team. Now it's a case of keep creating chances and we've got to take them. In tough games you've got to be able to finish."
"We didn't do that last week but we're not all down on our guys we just said 'We learned our lesson, let's be accurate this week' and I think our guys have been laser-focused to do exactly that.
Both teams will be more familiar with each other when they meet in the district opener on Friday.
"We learned a bunch of different pieces," Liddell said, "just things to take advantage of and things we've got to shut down for them. We've got a really good live scouting report and that's a great thing."
Enid and Stillwater's girls teams will play first on Friday starting at 6:00 p.m. in Stillwater and the boys will play at 8:00 p.m.
