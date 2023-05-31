No. 4-ranked Lansing (Mich.) didn’t take kindly to being run-ruled by newcomer South Arkansas, 10-0, in a second round game in the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series Sunday at David Allen Memorial.
The Stars had some sweet revenge in run-ruling the South Arkansas Stars by the same score in seven innings in an elimination game Tuesday. Lansing, 49-11, will face Southeast Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lansing needs to beat the Blackhawks twice to reach the championship round.
“We just came out with a chip on our shoulder,” said Lansing’s Talon Rowe, who ended the game on a grand slam homer in the bottom of the seventh.
“We got destroyed the other day. We were mad and upset. We had everything to lose with our season on the line. We were doing everything we can to win.”
Lansing certainly did everything they could to win.
Lukas Brewer became the first pitcher to shut out South Arkansas (47-18) this season. He threw a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking only two.
South Arkansas had runners on second and third with one out in the first, but Brewer ended the threat with two strikeouts. They had runners on second and third again with two outs in the third, but Brewer fanned Jacob Ambriz for the second time to end the frame.
Lansing coach Steve Cutter said Brewer was “brilliant.”
“He kept the hitters off balance,” Cutter said. “This is a very good team, but we did a good job of keeping their bats at bay which we didn’t do the first time against them.”
Brewer credited his success to a game plan developed by the coaching staff and the Lansing pitchers.
“We knew they were going to be susceptible to high fastballs and low sliders,” Brewer said. “I really just worked on that the whole game.
“I had some nerves coming in, but nerves are good. It means you’re ready to play. The more success I had, it built up my confidence. I know my capabilities. My preparation allowed it to go this way. We don’t try to rise to the occasion. We fall back on preparation.”
Evan Mendoza, making his first start of the Series, used that preparation to go 2-for-3 with a two-RBI double that gave Lansing a 2-0 lead in the second and a solo homer that started the five-run rally in the seventh.
“When coach (Cutter) calls on me, I’m looking to do the job. I was just trying to do my job … nothing too much. The time was right for this to happen. It was awesome.”
Cutter smiled when asked about his “brilliant” move to start Mendoza.
“Sometimes you might make moves and look like a genius and sometimes you don’t,” he said. “I will take this one.”
Rowe’s home run was preceded by singles by Will Bowen, Shane Juday and Noah Bright. It was his second grand slam in as many days.
“In one word, it was electric,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking home run at all. I just tried to put the ball in play and drive in a few runs to end the game.”
Lansing went up 3-0 in the fourth when Rowe tallied the second of his three runs scored when Bobby Butler hit into a double play. Lay’s two-run homer in the fifth, scoring Bowen ahead of him, made it 5-0.
“These kids have a lot of belief in themselves,” Cutter said. “We are as happy as heck to be in the Final Four for the second straight year.”
ST. JOHNS RIVER STATE 23,
LACKAWANNA 9
St. Johns River State run-ruled Lackawanna (Pa.), 23-9 Tuesday to advance to the Final Four at the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Vikings will face No. 2-ranked Heartland at 7 p.m. Wednesday. They will have to beat the Hawks twice to reach the championship round. Heartland is in the finals with a win.
St. Johns River State ended the game with eight runs in the eighth. They had scored one in the first and third, six in the second, three in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Maverick Stallings, Andon Lewis and Nath Gongan all homered for the Vikings, who are now 46-18. Roger Vergara was 4-for-5 with five RBI.
Lackawanna finishes the season at 39-17.
