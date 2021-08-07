ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma Golf Association held the Mid-Amateur Championship at Oakwood Country Club on Tuesday and Shawnee’s Daniel Langley finished in first with a final round 66 (five-under).
Langley’s final score of 137 gave him a two-stroke cushion over second place finisher Phillip Bryan of Mustang. Several Enid natives played in the event, led by Scott Athey, who finished 20th overall with a 77-71 for a final score of 148.
Kingfisher’s Heath Myers shot 72-74 for a total of 146 through 36 holes. Other locals included Enid’s David Turner (77-72–149) and Jon Cline (75-75–150).
