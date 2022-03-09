Kingfisher’s girls’ basketball season is over. The Lady Jackets were handed defeat in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday, 50-41 by Weatherford, ending their bid for a title.
The Lady Eagles, able to contain the Lady Jackets’ offense during the closely fought contest, led 23-19 at the half.
Kingfisher made 19 free throws, compared to Weatherford’s seven points from the charity stripe. Weatherford, however, had more points off turnovers, outscoring the Lady Jackets 23-13 and out-rebounding them 30-27 as well.
Weatherford dominated in the paint, outscoring Kingfisher 18-2.
The Lady Yellowjackets made the state tournament for the first time since making it to the semifinals in 2009 and won 20 games after going 14-9 in the 2020-2021 season.
Rayland Garner and Allison Green led the Lady Yellowjackets with 11 points each, while Addy Matthews hit five of five from the free throw line. Makina Frost was also perfect from the charity stripe, hitting all four of her shots.
