Oklahoma Bible Academy closed out the Three Rivers Conference Tournament with a third-place finish on Saturday, defeating Cashion 50-40 behind 15 points from Cooper Cayot.
The Lady Trojans controlled the game from the opening tip, but were never able to build a big enough lead to allow themselves to get comfortable. The Wildcats made a run midway through the third quarter to cut a six-point halftime deficit to just two going into the final quarter.
Meanwhile, Cayot, one of the Lady Trojans’ top scorers was on the bench after going down hard earlier in the third. After being held scoreless in the third, Cayot re-entered the game in the fourth and helped lead the Lady Trojans on a 13-3 run to close out the tournament.
The senior guard scored five points and went three for four at the foul line in the final quarter to finish with a game-high in points.
It was the second time OBA has faced Cashion this week, with the Wildcats taking the first meeting 47-41 in overtime on Tuesday.
“Super excited for the girls,” OBA head coach Randy Roth said. “They played a great game, they played hard. We made adjustments, because we played them on Tuesday and had to turn back around and play them again, that’s a tough thing to do.”
Clara Caldwell was OBA’s other double-digit scorer with 13 points. Lilyan Walden finished with nine points while being held without a 3-pointer in the game.
The junior guard found other ways to make her presence felt on the offensive end of the court.
“Everybody kind of has the report on Lilyan and makes sure she can’t get her feet set and shoot threes,” Roth said. “She took it upon herself to attack the basket and got some floaters in the paint, and she got some assists too.”
Cashion finished with three double-digit scorers: Lauren Jenkins (11), Lauren Lamb (11) and Brook Shelly (10). The Lady Wildcats had 13 turnovers to the Lady Trojans’ seven.
Oklahoma Bible Academy (7-4) will look to build off the momentum from this win hosting Class A No. 16 Drummond (12-3) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve got another tough one on Tuesday,” Roth said. “They’re a ranked team and that’s gonna be a challenge, but confidence is a huge deal, and if you go into a game like that with confidence, you’ve got a chance.”
FAIRVIEW 55, OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 55 (BOYS)
A six-point swing and a dominant second-quarter run were too much for Oklahoma Bible Academy to overcome in its final game of the Three Rivers Conference Tournament, falling 55-35 to Fairview on Saturday at the Stride Bank Center.
The Trojans held an 8-6 lead midway through the first quarter when Fairview’s Brant Strader was fouled going up for a shot in the paint and an OBA player received a technical foul after the play was called dead. The combination of the two fouls gave Strader four free throw attempts and the ball back.
Strader calmly knocked down all four shots and the Yellowjackets got a layup to fall to complete a six-point swing and take control of the game, 12-8.
The swing proved to be an important turning point in the game, as Fairview proceeded to go on a 10-0 and holding the Trojans without a bucket for over seven minutes of game time.
“I think that kind of killed our energy,” Trojans head coach Trey Johnson said. “We came out, we were ready and we were guns blazing and we get the technical foul and we started looking at each other like, ‘What’s going on? Where’s the offense going to come from?’”
At halftime, the Yellowjackets had a 26-10 lead behind nine points from 6-5 forward Kaden Pettus. Fairview continued to control the game in the third, extending their lead to 46-25 going into the final quarter. Meanwhile, OBA’s Treyton Owens scored 11 points in the quarter, going three of six from long range.
Owens hit a 3-pointer coming out of the break and Carter Bergdall followed it up with a deep three of his own. With 4:38 left in the game, the Trojans found themselves trailing 47-34 on the heels of a 9-1 run.
In the end, the comeback attempt fell short, and the Yellowjackets came up with the shots it needed to secure a fifth-place finish in the conference tournament. The Trojans will settle for sixth, after falling to Woodward and defeating Crescent in the first two rounds.
“In the first half we weren’t fighting them in the post, we were letting them catch,” Johnson said. “Pettus is an amazing player, he’s too good to just let him catch. We did a little bit better after the half, we made some adjustments, but by then they were already going and they started hitting tough shots.”
After being held scoreless in the third, Pettus added three points in the fourth to finish with a team-high 12 points. Owens scored a game-high 21 points after going six of 14 on shots from outside.
The last time the two teams met this season, Oklahoma Bible Academy came away on top, 48-46 at the Canton Tournament.
“We were fired up the first time we played them,” Johnson said. “A lot of guys wanted to beat Fairview coming into the season. I think we’ve been on a little bit of a snag where we start games off a little slow, and then it came back to bite us. We picked it up a offensively in the second half, but by that point they had already been going and they knocked down so many tough shots tonight.”
The Trojans will look to bounce back when they face Drummond in a home game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. It will be the first of three home games for OBA next week, including the homecoming game on Friday, Jan. 14 against Hennessey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.