Timberlake’s girls will be trying for revenge Thursday when the Lady Tigers (9-14) host Burlington (11-14) in the second half of a Class B girls playoff doubleheader at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Timberlake has lost to the Lady Elks three times this season — 45-41 at the Cherokee Tournament Jan. 6; 38-28 at home Jan. 10; and 40-32 at the Cherokee Strip Tournament Jan. 19.
Kinlie Judd was the Lady Tigers’ top overall scorer with 24 points in the three games. Jaedyn Williams had 14 and 17 points for Burlington in the last two games.
The Lady Tigers are 4-2 in their last six games. Burlington has lost three straight and is 2-5 in its last seven games.
The winner advances to play the winner of the 6 p.m. game between Kremlin-Hillsdale (17-6) and Deer Creek-Lamont (5-18) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Both first-round winners will advance to the regionals. First-round losers are eliminated.
The Lady Broncs, ranked No. 20 in Class B, have won six straight. DCLA has lost seven of its last eight.
Kremlin-Hillsdale beat the Lady Eagles, 53-20 on Dec. 15 behind 15 points from Aowyn Seek. Madelyn McReynolds, who had 13 for DCLA, is lost for the season with injuries.
At Dover, the host No. 12 Lady Longhorns (19-5) will face Billings (1-14) at 6 p.m. in the elimination game.
Dover has won seven of its last eight. The Lady Bulldogs haven’t won since beating Aline-Cleo/Freedom 26-24 on Jan. 7 at the Hillsdale Christian Tournament.
The winner will face the winner of the 7:30 game between Medford (6-16) and Mulhall-Orlando (9-14) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Medford broke a seven-game losing streak by beating Hillsdale Christian, 34-29 Tuesday. Mulhall-Orlando has lost four of its last five, but two of those were against ranked teams — Dover and No. 14 Ripley.
First-round Class B boys games will be Friday as will as first-round and elimination games in Class A.
