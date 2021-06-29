Mia Castaneda and Lauryn Blevins finished with season-high scoring totals as the Oklahoma Lady Outlaws defeated the San Antonio Surge 100-90 in their home opener on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Stride Bank Center.
Mia Castaneda scored a game-high 32 points to go along with four assists, while former Claremore center Lauryn Blevins added 28 points and seven rebounds. The Outlaws’ Alex Vanterpool finished with a game-high 10 rebounds.
Former Tennessee State forward I’mani Davis finished with 14 points and former Central Arkansas University guard Taylor Sells scored 12. The Lady Outlaws improve to 2-1 in league play with the win after defeating the Dallas Twisters 109-24 on June 19 in Dallas.
They’ll play their next home game on July 10 at 4 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center against the Twisters.
