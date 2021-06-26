Fans will have their first chance to look at the Enid’s newest professional sports team on Sunday June 27, 2021, when the Oklahoma Lady Outlaws hold their home-opener against the San Antonio Surge at 1 p.m.
The Lady Outlaws will be playing their fourth game of the season on Sunday, after splitting their two league games against the Houston Titans and the Dallas Twisters. They also faced the St. Louis, a member of the Global Women’s Basketball Association, and fell 94-52 in an out-of-league game.
The team plays in the Independent Professional Women’s Basketball League (IPWBL), and strives to put players in a position to be ready to move on to other professional basketball leagues either in another country or in the WNBA.
Lady Outlaws general manager and assistant coach Patrice Marshall said that the league tries to serve as a landing spot for collegiate basketball players who want to further their careers but weren’t drafted or signed on to agents.
“The whole point of this team is to further the careers of individuals to try to create a pipeline that doesn’t exist right now for women’s basketball from college to the pros,” Marshall said. “So if you’re not going directly to the WNBA and you don’t have an agent getting you looks overseas, then you’re career is over.”
She said that her hope is that the team also brings attention back to the talented women’s basketball players across Oklahoma.
“That’s what we’re trying to do with this team, solidify and bring the eyes back on women’s basketball in Oklahoma. Just because the Tulsa Shock is gone doesn’t mean we can’t have a great basketball program here.”
The team consists of several players with successful collegiate carers. Mia Castaneda played two season at Clarendon College, where she finished as one of the most prolific scorers in program history before transferring to Texas Tech for a season and ending her career at Washburn.
Marshall called Castaneda, “the leader and captain of the team,” and is scheduled to play professionally overseas in September. Imani Davis played high school basketball at Union, where she is now a coach. She was the No. 21 ranked forward in the 2013 class and eventually went on to play for Tennessee State University, where she was the team’s leading scorer as a senior.
Marshall described the 5-11 point guard as, “very athletic, very talented and a great person.”
The team’s head coach, Kelli King was the owner and general manager of the Oklahoma Stallions, a men’s American Basketball Association team.
Marshall said she knew King would be the perfect fit from the very beginning.
“She’s been in the circuit producing a lot of players, mostly men, over the course of her career. When I took over this team, she was the first person I called to come in and be a coach.”
One thing you can expect from the Lady Outlaws on Sunday is energy. Marshall said the team tries to be aggressive by getting out in transition whenever possible.
“There’s definitely gonna try to be high-tempo,” she said. “Showing a lot of aggression and talent and getting up and down the floor. One thing you can always guarantee in women’s basketball is aggression and toughness so we’re definitely gonna bring that to the floor.”
The Lady Outlaws will play their game immediately before the Enid Outlaws game at 4 p.m.
