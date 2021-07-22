The Oklahoma Lady Outlaws will host a non-league game on Saturday against the Devon Ravens at the Stride Bank Center at 1 p.m.
A member of the Independent Professional Women’s Basketball League (IPWB), the Lady Outlaws are 2-2 on the season with both of their losses coming by five points to the Houston Titans. Imani Davis had a solid game for the Lady Outlaws in a losing effort to the Titans last week, scoring 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Lady Outlaws head coach Kelli King said Houston is one of the top teams in the league this season with a 3-1 league record.
King called Davis, “an amazing talent.” The former Tennessee State small forward spent a short stint playing professionally overseas, but was forced to return after the league was shut down due to COVID-19.
Davis currently works as an assistant coach for Union High School and is the coach of an AAU team.
“These girls are very good and very talented,” King said. “It’s gonna be an exciting game, we really like to push the ball up and down the court and we do a lot of things to make the other team push the ball up and down the court to make it a fast-paced game.”
Point guard Mia Castaneda played college basketball at Clarendon College (Texas) before spending two seasons with Texas Tech and one at Washburn. King said Castaneda is the team’s sharpshooter, calling her a, “very reliable, trustworthy type of person.”
King admits she doesn’t know a lot about the Ravens coming into the game, but knows they’ll be bringing a roster that consists of several former D1 players. The Lady Outlaws, who are playing their inaugural season in the newly-formed IPWBL, are the only Oklahoma-based team in the league.
With so few professional basketball teams in Oklahoma, the Lady Outlaws fill an important void for young female athletes who want to continue their careers, but didn’t get drafted or signed by a WNBA team. With COVID-19 preventing these athletes from going overseas, Oklahoma basketball players were left with very few options for playing professionally.
King said the team hopes to help players gain exposure while continuing to refine their game while they work toward earning contracts overseas or in the WNBA.
“It’s huge for us to be able to set a good foundation with this program so that we can give other women within Oklahoma an opportunity to go overseas and play, because that’s our ultimate goal,” King said.
The Lady Outlaws play their final regular season game on Saturday, July 31 in San Antonio, before preparing for the IPWBL playoffs. The playoffs will take place at the Stride Bank Center on August 7-8.
After the season ends, the Lady Outlaws will play in the Women’s Official Basketball League starting in September and ending in March. King said the team is still working with the Stride Bank Center to allow the Lady Outlaws to play there that season.
