The Pioneer Lady Mustangs used a pair of home runs by Brooklyn Cantrell and Morgan Meyer to outlast Hominy, 13-8 in the championship game of the Woodland tournament.
Hominy capitalized on an error in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1, but the Mustangs had the bats going early Saturday, scoring a run in each of the first three innings. Cantrell hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning to give Pioneer a comfortable 7-1 lead.
“As soon as both of them hit it you knew that it was out,” Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said. “It kind of gave us some more momentum after we’d lost some momentum. Those were two really huge hits in the game.”
Hominy, who had just two hits to that point, came alive offensively in the bottom of the fourth. It put two runs across in the inning and put the Lady Mustangs down in order in the top of the fifth.
The Lady Bucks scored three more in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to one run. Leading off the next inning, Meyer blasted the first pitch over the left field wall and set up a six-hit, six-run sixth inning for the Lady Mustangs.
“It was pretty wild,” Riesen said about the game. “Offensively it was probably the best we’ve played in two to three weeks. We kind of had a gameplan coming in, we had batting practice today and we talked about a taking a certain approach. Sometimes that works and sometimes that doesn’t, but the girls really executed it well.
Pioneer finished with 16 hits and allowed 10 to the Lady Bucks. Katelyn Trumbley pitched all seven innings and had no walks and 10 strikeouts, while allowing three earned runs.
The loss snaps an eight-game winning streak for Hominy and was its second loss in the last 13 games. The 14th-ranked Lady Mustangs are undefeated since its opening game against 7th-ranked Kremlin-Hillsdale.
