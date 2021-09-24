The hosting Lady Mustangs did what they needed to do in the district tournament, winning all three games by run-rule and earning a spot in the regional tournament.
Starting pitcher Katelyn Trumbley pitched 13 innings on Thursday, allowing nine hits and just one earned run. Pioneer outscored its three opponents by a combined score of 46-2.
The Lady Mustangs eliminated Garber in its opening game of the tournament, 11-0 in a game that ended after five innings.
Trumbley went four for four in the game with two RBI and had a double and a triple. Allie Booth was four for four as well and three RBI, with two of those coming on a walk-off home run in the fifth to give Pioneer the win in a run-rule.
The Lady Mustangs' offense hit another gear in the second game against Waukomis. Pioneer won that game 21-0 behind 16 hits and a pair of home runs from Brooklyn Cantrell and Morgan Meyer.
"I thought the first two games we played about as well as we have all season," Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said.
The Lady Mustangs went on to beat Waukomis in the rematch 14-2 in a game that only went three innings. Pioneer scored 10 runs in the bottom of the second including a two-run homer by Trumbley over the centerfield wall.
Pioneer racked up 36 hits between the three games. The wins extend Pioneer's winning streak to 37 games.
Prep softball linescores Thursday, Sept. 23:
Covington-Douglas district tournament
at Covington-Douglas High School
Game 1
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 14, OBA 4
OBA 210 100 x — 4 8 3
C-D 422 105 x — 14 1 1
WP — Kingcade 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 8 SO, 5 BB; Covington-Douglas — Lovell 0-1; Kingcade 0-3, 2 RBI; Garcia 1-3, 3 RBI; Mier 0-3, 2 RBI; Howers 0-2, 1 RBI; Haken 0-0, 2 RBI; Kramer 0-3, 4 RBI; Chartier 0-3; Kerr 0-1; OBA — Cooper Cayot 3-4; Titus 3-4, 3 RBI; Stanley 0-3; Conley Cayot 0-1; Patocka 2-4, 1 RBI; Perdue 0-2; Norris 0-3; Stroemer 0-2; Waddell 0-2;
Game 2
FRONTIER 19, OBA 8
Frontier 358 003 x — 19 12 1
OBA 012 320 x — 8 6 2
OBA — Cooper Cayot 1-3, 1 RBI; Titus 1-4, 1 RBI; Stanley 0-4, 1 RBI; Conley Cayot 1-3, 1 RBI; Patocka 2-2, 1 RBI; Perdue 0-3; Norris 0-1; White 1-2;
Game 3
FRONTIER 6, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 0
C-D 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Frontier 230 010 x — 6 16 0
WP — Boone 6.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 11 SO, 1 BB; Frontier — Childs 2-4, 1 RBI; Jefferson 3-4; Molina 2-4, 1 RBI; Boone 1-3, 2 RBI; Big Soldier 1-3, 1 RBI; Bible 2-3; Fawfaw 1-3; Ruff 3-3, 1 RBI; Ruff 3-3, 1 RBI; Burgess 0-3; Covington-Douglas — Lovell 1-3; Kingcade 0-2; Garcia 0-3; Mier 0-3; Stowers 0-2; Haken 0-2; Kramer 0-2; Chartier 0-2; Kerr 0-2;
Game 4
FRONTIER 3, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 1
C-D 100 000 x — 1 4 0
Frontier 100 000 x — 3 7 1
WP — Boone 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 7 SO, 0 BB; Frontier — Childs 1-3; Jefferson 0-3; Molina 3-3, 1 RBI; Boone 0-1; Big Soldier 1-3, 1 RBI; Bible 1-3; Fawfaw 1-3; Ruff 0-3; Kodesh 0-1; Covington-Douglas — Lovell 0-3; Kingcade 1-3; Garcia 1-3, 1 RBI; Mier 0-3; Stowers 1-3; Kramer 0-3; Chartier 0-2; Kerr 1-2;
Pioneer district tournament
at Pioneer High School
Game 1
WAUKOMIS 13, GARBER 7
Waukomis 006 303 1 — 13 15 2
Garber 014 110 0 — 7 8 3
Waukomis — C. Gilliland 0-5; Harmon 3-5, 4 RBI; Shaw 0-4; Chavez 1-5, 1 RBI; Wieden 3-4, 1 RBI; H. Gilliland 3-3, 2 RBI; Meyer 2-5, 2 RBI; Robinette 2-3, 1 RBI; Edson 1-2;
Game 2
PIONEER 11, GARBER 0
Garber 000 00x x — 0 1 3
Pioneer 204 23x x — 11 14 0
WP — Trumbley 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 4-4, 2 RBI; Meyer 1-3, 1 RBI; Stephens 1-3; Booth 4-4, 3 RBI; Cantrell 0-2; Harding 1-2, 2 RBI; Nation 0-2, 1 RBI; Real 2-3; Peace 1-3, 1 RBI;
Game 3
PIONEER 21, WAUKOMIS 0
Pioneer 5(10)2 04x x — 21 16 0
Waukomis 000 00x x — 0 4 6
WP — Trumbley 5.0 IP, 4 H, 9 SO, 1 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 3-4, 2 RBI; Meyer 2-3, 2 RBI; Stephens 1-1, 1 RBI; Booth 3-3, 4 RBI; Cantrell 1-1, 3 RBI; Harding 2-4, 2 RBI; Nation 2-5; Real 1-1, 1 RBI; Peace 1-1, 2 RBI; Waukomis — Chavez 2-2; Wieden 1-2; Robinette 1-1;
