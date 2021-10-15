The Lady Longhorns volleyball team closed out its season on Friday, Oct. 15 with a 3-0 loss to Community Christian in the first round of the state playoffs.
Chisholm went down in three sets, 25-19, 25-7, 25-12. The Lady Longhorns close out the season with a 6-28 record, and ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. They knocked off No. 11 Westville 3-0, before coming away with a 3-2 win in the finals to secure their spot in the state tournament.
