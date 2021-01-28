ENID, Okla. — Old habits never die for first-year NOC Enid women’s basketball coach Kelli Jennings, who was known for her defense as a high school coach with Medford, Oklahoma Bible Academy and Okarche.
The Lady Jets had five in double figures in a 102-49 rout of Mid-America JV in Jennings’ official debut at the Mabee Center Wednesday, but she was thinking how the defense could have been better.
“You know me, I didn’t want to give up 49 points,’’ she said with a smile. “You know on the college level with the shot clock, it makes it difficult to hold people to low scores. We still have a ways to go there. That will remain our focus.’’
Jennings, though, enjoyed getting over 100 points in the first game. Lauren Wade had 18 points, followed by Aleisha Hester with 12, Hollie Wood with 12, Madelyn Hankins with 12 and Kristen Readel with 10. The Lady Jets jumped out to a 26-10 first quarter lead and never looked back.
“I think everybody scored tonight,’’ Jennings said. “One of our strengths is anybody can have a big game and tonight showed that was true. We’ll have different people contribute on different nights.’’
NOC Enid hit nine three-pointers, including four by Wood, the first coming on the Lady Jets’ first possession.
“We kicked it out to Hollie and she knocked it down,’’ Jennings said. “That set the tone for the game, which was pretty neat. It was a good team effort.’’
What was neater to Jennings was the team chemistry.
“The coolest thing was that it didn’t matter who was on the floor, the bench was loud and encouraging,’’ Jennings said. “It was neat to see how the girls cheered and encouraged each other.’’
The opener had been delayed more than two months because of COVID-19 restrictions. NOC Enid had shut down at times for virus protocols.
“It was just exciting to get to play,’’ Jennings said. “It was a good way to open the season. I got to see how we looked against somebody else and where we need to improve on. The girls had gone against each other for the last six months and it was nice to go against somebody else in a game that was being recorded and will count. We needed to see what we looked like in game-type situations.’’
Jennings was glad to finally be the coach on record. She had some first-game jitters.
“I don’t know if that is ever going to go away,’’ she said. “I always have a nervous feeling before games.’’
NOC Enid will begin its conference season at Eastern Oklahoma on Monday.
NOC ENID 84,
NATIONWIDE ACADEMY 50
Enid native Abraham Rodriguez scored 17 points to lead the NOC Enid men past Nationwide Academy, 84-50 to boost their record to 2-1.
The game started about 30 minutes late due to travel issues, but that didn’t bother the Jets, who raced out to a 42-18 halftime lead. Jets coach Chris Gerber was especially pleased after a tough loss to Hill College on Sunday. The game was hastily scheduled after No. 2 South Plains canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
“That’s how this year is going to go,’’ Gerber said. “You have to be able to control what you can control and take advantage of your opportunities. We had a good start. We were able to convert our defensive pressure to points on the other end.’’
Rodriguez hit three treys to lead the Enid attack. The Jets had eight on the night.
“Abe will always be Abe,’’ Gerber said. “He is a great overall leader and does the right things on the court. He wants to be on the court. Him being a local kid, we know he can shoot it. Give him a little space, he can knock it down.’’
Rodriguez was joined in double figures by Teyon Scanlan with 16, Andrew O’Brien with 10 and Quentin Harvey with 10. Scanlan hit two treys.
“Teyon was great,’’ Gerber said. “He’s been out for a while, so it was good to get him some extended minutes. Andrew played hard. He got a lot of rebounds from his hustle. Quentin did a great job.’’
Gerber said the Jets settled for some outside shots when they could have finished up with rim shots.
“We were open,’’ he said. “You never turn down an open shot, but there are always opportunities for better shots.’’
The Jets will visit Eastern on Monday.
