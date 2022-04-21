Failing Field will be a welcome site for the NOC Enid softball team, which hosts rival NOC Tonkawa in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.
The Lady Jets haven’t been home since March 25, having been on the road for six straight Region 2 doubleheaders. They went 1-11 over the span with nine straight losses, including 7-1 and 10-8 to the Lady Mavs earlier this month.
“We’re ready to get back on the turf,” said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill. “It’s nice not to have to jump on the bus to travel.”
The turf infields of Failing are “definitely more generous to us than the dirt infields are,” Hill said. “We can anticipate more and it’s easier. We definitely play better on it.”
NOC Enid is currently in eighth place in the region standings at 5-17 in conference and 13-27 overall. Tonkawa is in third at 13-7 and 21-13.
If the playoffs were to begin tomorrow, the Lady Jets would have to play ninth-place Eastern Oklahoma (4-16) in a play-in game to see who advanced to the regional tournament.
“We’re not planning on playing in the play-in game,” Hill said. “We’re going to be making a jump in the next two weeks.”
NOC Enid still has series left with NEO (16-8), Saturday; UA-Rich Mountain (6-16), Western (10-12) and Eastern (4-18).
“We have to go out there and hit the way that we have trained and stay focused defensively on every pitch,” Hill said. “We need to focus on the task at hand. They know what they need to do to keep moving forward. We need to nail down a few things.”
NOC Enid hasn’t played since being swept at Connors on April 14. Hill said her team should benefit by the rest, getting Easter weekend off.
Hill said the Lady Jets “have the ability to win two” against their arch-rivals in a series that has been called “Baby Bedlam.”
“Several of our girls know theirs and their girls know our girls,” Hill said. “It’s a given both schools will get after it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.