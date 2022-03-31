Northern Oklahoma College Enid will be trying to come back from being swept at Western Oklahoma Saturday when the Lady Jets visit Eastern Oklahoma for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.
The Lady Jets lost to the Lady Pioneers, 11-2 and 6-3, dropping their records to 4-8 in conference and 12-18 overall.
The Lady Mountaineers (2-10, 10-16) broke a seven-game losing streak by beating Coffeyville (Kan.) 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.
“We’re working through some stuff,” said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “The girls are always ready and prepared to go no matter where we’re at.”
The Lady Jets hurt themselves by making four errors in the first game, which led to seven unearned runs; and three in the second, which led to three unearned runs. They had only four hits the first game.
“We didn’t have our best stuff,” Hill said. “Coming off the Rich Mountain Series (NOC Enid sweep), I thought we would have come in and swung the bats better than we did, but we went back to work on Monday on it. Sometimes things don’t go our way.”
Hill said the seven errors “were uncommon of our games … we’re usually solid on defense … I’m confident we’ll come back tomorrow.”
The Lady Jets are led by Slater Eck (.469, 8 RBI, 13 stolen bases), Brook Fleming (.361, 1 homer, 14 RBI), Alexis Enslinger (.355, 1 homer, 13 RBI), Camaryn Alexander (.362, 9 RBI) and Riah Smith (6 homers, 19 RBI, .250). Eck is fourth in Region 2 in stolen bases. Smith is fourth in home runs.
Hill said the pitching rotation hasn’t been decided yet for Thursday. Madison Gabeau (4-6, 4.71 ERA, 36 strikeouts) and Reagan Derrick (2-6, 3.54 ERA, 30 strikeouts) have been the starters for most of the conference games.
Hill said the rotation will be determined by matchups.
Eastern is led by Anada Garrison, who leads the Region in home runs (11) and has 25 RBI with a .313 batting average.
Ace pitcher Bailey Stewart (5-7, 5.28 ERA) is fourth in the Region in strikeouts with 47.
“We don’t pay much attention to the standings right now,’’ Hill said. “We’re more concerned with what we’re doing and if we can play up to our potential. We want to be playing our best softball at the end of the season.’’
