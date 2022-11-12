Coming into Saturday’s game at the Mabee Center against Garden City, the NOC Enid Lady Jets were on a two-game losing streak, hoping to get back on track.
The Lady Jets did just that with a 78-43 win.
After starting the season 2-0, NOC Enid dropped games to Dodge City CC and Butler County. NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings knew it would be important to buck that trend Saturday.
“We needed to get a ‘W’ on our home court today, and the girls came out believing that,” she said. “They knew they could do it and they showed it.”
The game didn’t start great for NOC Enid, as Garden City pulled out to a 5-0 lead early. Jennings used her first timeout just 1:43 into the game, but it was effective.
Early in the game, the Lady Jets had problems rebounding, which Jennings said played into the hot start for Garden City.
“We have size this year, but it doesn’t matter,” she said. “Anytime you give up offensive rebounds, any team is going to be able to score. The second-chance point percentage goes up, so calling that early timeout got us settled down.”
Within two minutes, NOC Enid took its first lead of the day and ended the first quarter on a 19-3 run, commanding a 22-13 lead after the first two minutes.
The Lady Jets never looked back from there.
NOC Enid forced turnovers in the second quarter and used the extra possessions to roll into the halftime break, up 36-24.
The Lady Jets came out strong in the third quarter on a 4-0 run to force a Garden City timeout. That run morphed into an 11-2 run and at the end of the quarter, NOC Enid held a 58-34 lead.
The Lady Jets grew the lead to 30 with 7:45 left in the game on the way to the win to move to 3-2 on the season and 3-1 at home.
One of the keys for NOC Enid was a change in defense in the second half, Jennings said.
“We wanted to switch up our defense a little bit,” she said. “We went more from zone to man defense to keep them on their toes.”
Libbi Zinn led the Lady Jets with 17 points, LaKysia Johnson had 16 and Braylee Dale had 13.
NOC Enid is off until Thursday, when the Lady Jets welcome Redlands as part of a doubleheader with the men’s team.
